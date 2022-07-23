Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch. 3 - Mendelian Genetics
Klug - Concepts of Genetics 12th Edition
Klug12th EditionConcepts of Genetics ISBN: 9780135564776Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksKlug 12th EditionCh. 3 - Mendelian GeneticsProblem 10a
Chapter 3, Problem 10a

In a cross between a black and a white guinea pig, all members of the F₁ generation are black. The F₂ generation is made up of approximately 3/4 black and 1/4 white guinea pigs. Diagram this cross, showing the genotypes and phenotypes.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the type of inheritance pattern based on the phenotypic ratios in the F₂ generation. Since the F₁ generation is all black and the F₂ generation shows a 3:1 ratio of black to white, this suggests simple Mendelian inheritance with black being dominant over white.
Assign symbols to the alleles: let \( B \) represent the dominant black allele and \( b \) represent the recessive white allele.
Determine the genotypes of the parental (P) generation. Since crossing black and white guinea pigs produces all black F₁ offspring, the black parent is likely homozygous dominant (\( BB \)) and the white parent is homozygous recessive (\( bb \)).
Write the cross for the P generation: \( BB \times bb \). The F₁ offspring will all be heterozygous (\( Bb \)) and phenotypically black.
Set up the F₁ cross: \( Bb \times Bb \). Use a Punnett square to determine the F₂ genotypes: \( BB \), \( Bb \), and \( bb \). The expected genotypic ratio is 1:2:1, which corresponds to a phenotypic ratio of 3 black (\( BB \) and \( Bb \)) to 1 white (\( bb \)).

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
2m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Mendelian Inheritance

Mendelian inheritance refers to the principles of heredity established by Gregor Mendel, which include the concepts of dominant and recessive traits. In this case, the black coat color in guinea pigs is dominant over the white coat color, meaning that only one copy of the black allele is needed for the phenotype to be expressed.
Recommended video:
Guided course
05:13
Organelle Inheritance

Punnett Square

A Punnett square is a diagram used to predict the genotypes and phenotypes of offspring from a genetic cross. It organizes the possible combinations of alleles from the parents, allowing for a visual representation of inheritance patterns, such as the 3:1 ratio observed in the F₂ generation of this cross.
Recommended video:
Guided course
18:27
Chi Square Analysis

Genotype vs. Phenotype

Genotype refers to the genetic makeup of an organism, while phenotype is the observable physical or biochemical characteristics. In this scenario, the genotypes of the F₁ generation are heterozygous (Bb), resulting in a black phenotype, while the F₂ generation exhibits a phenotypic ratio of 3 black (BB or Bb) to 1 white (bb).
Recommended video:
Guided course
07:52
Gamete Genotypes
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Mendel crossed peas having round seeds and yellow cotyledons (seed leaves) with peas having wrinkled seeds and green cotyledons. All the F₁ plants had round seeds with yellow cotyledons. Diagram this cross through the F₂ generation, using both the Punnett square and forked-line, or branch diagram, methods.

865
views
Textbook Question
Based on the preceding cross, what is the probability that an organism in the F₂ generation will have round seeds and green cotyledons and be true breeding?
621
views
Textbook Question

Which of Mendel's postulates can only be demonstrated in crosses involving at least two pairs of traits? State the postulate.

491
views
Textbook Question

In a cross between a black and a white guinea pig, all members of the F₁ generation are black. The F₂ generation is made up of approximately 3/4 black and 1/4 white guinea pigs. What will the offspring be like if two F₂ white guinea pigs are mated?

705
views
Textbook Question

In a cross between a black and a white guinea pig, all members of the F₁ generation are black. The F₂ generation is made up of approximately 3/4 black and 1/4 white guinea pigs. Two different matings were made between black members of the F₂ generation, with the following results. Diagram each of the crosses.

Cross Offspring

Cross 1 All black

Cross 2 3/4 black, 1/4 white

815
views
Textbook Question

What is the basis for homology among chromosomes?

595
views