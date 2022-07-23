Skip to main content
Ch. 3 - Mendelian Genetics
Klug - Concepts of Genetics 12th Edition
Klug12th EditionConcepts of Genetics ISBN: 9780135564776Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksKlug 12th EditionCh. 3 - Mendelian GeneticsProblem 8
Chapter 3, Problem 8

Based on the preceding cross, what is the probability that an organism in the F₂ generation will have round seeds and green cotyledons and be true breeding?

1
insert step 1> Identify the genotypes of the parent organisms in the initial cross (P generation) and determine the alleles involved for seed shape and cotyledon color.
insert step 2> Determine the F₁ generation genotype by performing a Punnett square cross of the P generation. Note that the F₁ generation is typically heterozygous for both traits if the P generation was homozygous.
insert step 3> Set up a dihybrid cross for the F₁ generation to predict the F₂ generation. Use a 4x4 Punnett square to account for all possible combinations of alleles for the two traits.
insert step 4> Identify the phenotype of interest: round seeds and green cotyledons. Determine which genotype(s) correspond to this phenotype.
insert step 5> Calculate the probability of the organism being true breeding for both traits by identifying the homozygous genotype(s) that result in the desired phenotype.

Mendelian Genetics

Mendelian genetics is the study of how traits are inherited through generations, based on the principles established by Gregor Mendel. It involves understanding dominant and recessive alleles, genotype, and phenotype. In this context, the inheritance patterns of traits like seed shape and cotyledon color are analyzed to predict probabilities in offspring.
True Breeding

True breeding refers to organisms that, when self-fertilized, produce offspring that are identical to themselves for specific traits. This means that the organism is homozygous for the traits in question. In the context of the question, determining if the F₂ generation is true breeding for round seeds and green cotyledons requires understanding the genetic makeup of the parents and the resulting offspring.
Punnett Square

A Punnett square is a diagram used to predict the genetic makeup of offspring from a cross between two organisms. It helps visualize the combinations of alleles that can result from the mating of parent organisms. By using a Punnett square, one can calculate the probability of specific traits, such as round seeds and green cotyledons, appearing in the F₂ generation.
