What advantages were provided by Mendel's choice of the garden pea in his experiments?
Which of Mendel's postulates can only be demonstrated in crosses involving at least two pairs of traits? State the postulate.
Key Concepts
Mendel's Law of Independent Assortment
Dihybrid Cross
Phenotypic Ratio
Mendel crossed peas having round seeds and yellow cotyledons (seed leaves) with peas having wrinkled seeds and green cotyledons. All the F₁ plants had round seeds with yellow cotyledons. Diagram this cross through the F₂ generation, using both the Punnett square and forked-line, or branch diagram, methods.
In a cross between a black and a white guinea pig, all members of the F₁ generation are black. The F₂ generation is made up of approximately 3/4 black and 1/4 white guinea pigs. Diagram this cross, showing the genotypes and phenotypes.
In a cross between a black and a white guinea pig, all members of the F₁ generation are black. The F₂ generation is made up of approximately 3/4 black and 1/4 white guinea pigs. What will the offspring be like if two F₂ white guinea pigs are mated?
In a cross between a black and a white guinea pig, all members of the F₁ generation are black. The F₂ generation is made up of approximately 3/4 black and 1/4 white guinea pigs. Two different matings were made between black members of the F₂ generation, with the following results. Diagram each of the crosses.
Cross Offspring
Cross 1 All black
Cross 2 3/4 black, 1/4 white