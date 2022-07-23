Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch. 3 - Mendelian Genetics
Klug - Concepts of Genetics 12th Edition
Klug12th EditionConcepts of Genetics ISBN: 9780135564776Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksKlug 12th EditionCh. 3 - Mendelian GeneticsProblem 17
Chapter 3, Problem 17

Thalassemia is an inherited anemic disorder in humans. Affected individuals exhibit either a minor anemia or a major anemia. Assuming that only a single gene pair and two alleles are involved in the inheritance of these conditions, is thalassemia a dominant or recessive disorder?

Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the phenotypes associated with the disorder: Thalassemia shows two types of anemia—minor and major—indicating different severity levels in affected individuals.
Recall the definitions of dominant and recessive inheritance: A dominant disorder typically shows the trait in heterozygous individuals, while a recessive disorder requires two copies of the mutant allele to express the trait.
Consider the genotype-phenotype relationship: In thalassemia, individuals with one mutant allele (heterozygotes) usually have minor anemia, while those with two mutant alleles (homozygotes) have major anemia.
Analyze the inheritance pattern: Since heterozygotes show a milder form of the disease and homozygotes show a more severe form, the mutant allele is expressed in both heterozygous and homozygous states but with different severity.
Conclude the mode of inheritance: This pattern suggests that thalassemia is inherited as an incompletely dominant or codominant disorder rather than strictly dominant or recessive.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
1m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Mendelian Inheritance and Alleles

Mendelian inheritance involves traits controlled by single gene pairs with dominant and recessive alleles. Dominant alleles express the trait when present in one or two copies, while recessive alleles require two copies to show the trait. Understanding this helps determine how thalassemia traits are passed and expressed.
Recommended video:
Guided course
03:03
New Alleles and Migration

Dominant vs. Recessive Genetic Disorders

Dominant disorders manifest when at least one dominant allele is present, often causing symptoms in heterozygotes. Recessive disorders require two copies of the recessive allele for symptoms to appear, with carriers typically unaffected or mildly affected. This distinction is key to classifying thalassemia based on symptom severity in heterozygotes and homozygotes.
Recommended video:
Guided course
04:37
Variations on Dominance

Phenotypic Expression of Thalassemia

Thalassemia shows variable severity: minor anemia in heterozygotes and major anemia in homozygotes. This pattern suggests incomplete dominance or recessive inheritance with partial expression in carriers. Recognizing this helps infer whether thalassemia behaves as a dominant or recessive disorder.
Recommended video:
Guided course
02:09
Penetrance and Expressivity
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Mendel crossed peas having green seeds with peas having yellow seeds. The F₁ generation produced only yellow seeds. In the F₂, the progeny consisted of 6022 plants with yellow seeds and 2001 plants with green seeds. Of the F₂ yellow-seeded plants, 519 were self-fertilized with the following results: 166 bred true for yellow and 353 produced an F₃ ratio of 3/4 yellow: 1/4 green. Explain these results by diagramming the crosses.

551
views
Textbook Question

In a study of black guinea pigs and white guinea pigs, 100 black animals were crossed with 100 white animals, and each cross was carried to an F₂ generation. In 94 of the crosses, all the F₁ offspring were black and an F₂ ratio of 3 black:1 white was obtained. In the other 6 cases, half of the F₁ animals were black and the other half were white. Why? Predict the results of crossing the black and white F₁ guinea pigs from the 6 exceptional cases.

552
views
Textbook Question

Mendel crossed peas having round green seeds with peas having wrinkled yellow seeds. All F₁ plants had seeds that were round and yellow. Predict the results of testcrossing these F₁ plants.

693
views
Textbook Question

The following are F₂ results of two of Mendel's monohybrid crosses.

For each cross, state a null hypothesis to be tested using x² analysis. Calculate the x² value and determine the p value for both. Interpret the p-values. Can the deviation in each case be attributed to chance or not? Which of the two crosses shows a greater amount of deviation?

649
views
Textbook Question

In assessing data that fell into two phenotypic classes, a geneticist observed values of 250:150. She decided to perform a χ\chi² analysis by using the following two different null hypotheses:

(a) the data fit a 3:1 ratio, and

(b) the data fit a 1:1 ratio.

Calculate the χ\chi ² values for each hypothesis. What can be concluded about each hypothesis?

855
views
Textbook Question

The basis for rejecting any null hypothesis is arbitrary. The researcher can set more or less stringent standards by deciding to raise or lower the p value used to reject or not reject the hypothesis. In the case of the chi-square analysis of genetic crosses, would the use of a standard of p = 0.10 be more or less stringent about not rejecting the null hypothesis? Explain.

813
views