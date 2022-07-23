Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch. 3 - Mendelian Genetics
Klug - Concepts of Genetics 12th Edition
Klug12th EditionConcepts of Genetics ISBN: 9780135564776Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksKlug 12th EditionCh. 3 - Mendelian GeneticsProblem 18
Chapter 3, Problem 18

The following are F₂ results of two of Mendel's monohybrid crosses.
Data table showing results of Mendel's monohybrid crosses for pod and flower traits with counts for each phenotype.
For each cross, state a null hypothesis to be tested using x² analysis. Calculate the x² value and determine the p value for both. Interpret the p-values. Can the deviation in each case be attributed to chance or not? Which of the two crosses shows a greater amount of deviation?

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: State the null hypothesis for each cross. For Mendel's monohybrid crosses, the null hypothesis typically states that the observed phenotypic ratios follow the expected Mendelian ratio of 3:1 (dominant to recessive phenotype). So, for both crosses, the null hypothesis is: "The observed phenotypic ratios fit a 3:1 ratio."
Step 2: Calculate the expected numbers for each phenotype based on the total observed individuals and the expected 3:1 ratio. For each cross, sum the observed counts to get the total number of individuals (N). Then calculate expected counts as follows: \(Expected_{dominant} = \frac{3}{4} \times N\) and \(Expected_{recessive} = \frac{1}{4} \times N\).
Step 3: Use the chi-square formula to calculate the chi-square (\(\chi^2\)) value for each cross: \(\chi^2 = \sum \frac{(Observed - Expected)^2}{Expected}\) Calculate this separately for each phenotype and then sum the values to get the total \(\chi^2\) for each cross.
Step 4: Determine the degrees of freedom (df) for the test. Since there are two phenotypic categories (dominant and recessive), the degrees of freedom is \(df = number\ of\ categories - 1 = 2 - 1 = 1\). Use the chi-square distribution table to find the p-value corresponding to the calculated \(\chi^2\) value and 1 degree of freedom.
Step 5: Interpret the p-values for each cross. If the p-value is greater than 0.05, the deviation from the expected ratio can be attributed to chance, and we fail to reject the null hypothesis. If the p-value is less than 0.05, the deviation is statistically significant, and we reject the null hypothesis. Compare the \(\chi^2\) values to determine which cross shows a greater amount of deviation from the expected ratio.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
2m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Mendelian Monohybrid Cross and Expected Ratios

A monohybrid cross involves one gene with two alleles, typically showing a 3:1 phenotypic ratio in the F2 generation if one allele is dominant. Mendel's experiments established these expected ratios, which serve as a baseline for testing genetic hypotheses. Understanding these ratios is essential for comparing observed data to expected outcomes.
Recommended video:
Guided course
10:20
Monohybrid Cross

Chi-Square (χ²) Test for Goodness of Fit

The chi-square test evaluates whether observed data deviate significantly from expected ratios due to chance. It calculates a χ² value by summing the squared differences between observed and expected counts, divided by expected counts. This test helps determine if deviations are statistically significant or likely due to random variation.
Recommended video:
Guided course
18:27
Chi Square Analysis

Interpreting p-Values and Hypothesis Testing

The p-value derived from the χ² test indicates the probability that observed deviations occurred by chance under the null hypothesis. A high p-value (usually >0.05) suggests no significant deviation, supporting the null hypothesis, while a low p-value indicates significant deviation. This interpretation guides conclusions about genetic inheritance patterns.
Recommended video:
Guided course
07:33
Chi Square and Linkage
Related Practice
Textbook Question

In a study of black guinea pigs and white guinea pigs, 100 black animals were crossed with 100 white animals, and each cross was carried to an F₂ generation. In 94 of the crosses, all the F₁ offspring were black and an F₂ ratio of 3 black:1 white was obtained. In the other 6 cases, half of the F₁ animals were black and the other half were white. Why? Predict the results of crossing the black and white F₁ guinea pigs from the 6 exceptional cases.

552
views
Textbook Question

Mendel crossed peas having round green seeds with peas having wrinkled yellow seeds. All F₁ plants had seeds that were round and yellow. Predict the results of testcrossing these F₁ plants.

693
views
Textbook Question

Thalassemia is an inherited anemic disorder in humans. Affected individuals exhibit either a minor anemia or a major anemia. Assuming that only a single gene pair and two alleles are involved in the inheritance of these conditions, is thalassemia a dominant or recessive disorder?

1064
views
Textbook Question

In assessing data that fell into two phenotypic classes, a geneticist observed values of 250:150. She decided to perform a χ\chi² analysis by using the following two different null hypotheses:

(a) the data fit a 3:1 ratio, and

(b) the data fit a 1:1 ratio.

Calculate the χ\chi ² values for each hypothesis. What can be concluded about each hypothesis?

855
views
Textbook Question

The basis for rejecting any null hypothesis is arbitrary. The researcher can set more or less stringent standards by deciding to raise or lower the p value used to reject or not reject the hypothesis. In the case of the chi-square analysis of genetic crosses, would the use of a standard of p = 0.10 be more or less stringent about not rejecting the null hypothesis? Explain.

813
views
Textbook Question

Consider the following pedigree.

Predict the mode of inheritance of the trait of interest and the most probable genotype of each individual. Assume that the alleles A and a control the expression.

4334
views
1
rank