Ch. 3 - Mendelian Genetics
Klug - Concepts of Genetics 12th Edition
Concepts of Genetics
Ch. 3 - Mendelian Genetics Problem 27a
Chapter 3, Problem 27a

The wild-type (normal) fruit fly, Drosophila melanogaster, has straight wings and long bristles. Mutant strains have been isolated that have either curled wings or short bristles. The genes representing these two mutant traits are located on separate chromosomes. Carefully examine the data from the following five crosses.

Identify each mutation as either dominant or recessive. In each case, indicate which crosses support your answer.

1
Step 1: Understand the traits and their possible dominance relationships. The wild-type fruit fly has straight wings and long bristles, while mutants have curled wings or short bristles. Since the genes are on separate chromosomes, analyze each trait independently.
Step 2: Examine the phenotypes of the offspring in each cross. For each trait, determine whether the mutant phenotype appears in the heterozygous condition (i.e., when crossed with wild-type) or only in homozygous individuals. If the mutant phenotype appears in heterozygotes, it suggests dominance; if only in homozygotes, it suggests recessiveness.
Step 3: For the curled wings mutation, identify crosses where the mutant phenotype appears in the progeny of a wild-type × mutant cross. If the offspring show the mutant phenotype despite having one wild-type parent, this indicates dominance. Otherwise, if the mutant phenotype only appears when both parents are mutant, it is recessive.
Step 4: Repeat the same analysis for the short bristles mutation. Look for crosses where the mutant phenotype appears in heterozygous offspring to determine dominance or recessiveness.
Step 5: Summarize your conclusions by listing each mutation as dominant or recessive and citing the specific crosses (by their numbers or descriptions) that provide evidence supporting your determination.

