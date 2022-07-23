A 'wrongful birth' case was recently brought before a court in which a child with Smith–Lemli–Opitz syndrome was born to apparently healthy parents. This syndrome is characterized by a cluster of birth defects, including cleft palate, and an array of problems with the reproductive and urinary organs. Originally considered by their physician as having a nongenetic basis, the parents decided to have another child, who was also born with Smith–Lemli–Opitz syndrome. In the role of a genetic counselor, instruct the court about what occurred, including the probability of the parents having two affected offspring, knowing that the disorder is inherited as a recessive trait. What is the probability that neither of them is a carrier?
Datura stramonium (the Jimsonweed) expresses flower colors of purple and white and pod textures of smooth and spiny. The results of two crosses in which the parents were not necessarily true breeding are shown below. Assuming that true-breeding strains of all combinations of traits are available, what single cross could you execute and carry to an F₂ generation that will prove or disprove your hypothesis? Assuming your hypothesis is correct, what results of this cross will support it?
A 'wrongful birth' case was recently brought before a court in which a child with Smith–Lemli–Opitz syndrome was born to apparently healthy parents. This syndrome is characterized by a cluster of birth defects including cleft palate, and an array of problems with the reproductive and urinary organs. Originally considered by their physician as having a nongenetic basis, the parents decided to have another child, who was also born with Smith–Lemli–Opitz syndrome. In the role of a genetic counselor, instruct the court about what occurred, including the probability of the parents having two affected offspring, knowing that the disorder is inherited as a recessive trait. What is the probability that one of them is a carrier and the other is not? [Hint: The p values in (b), (c), and (d) should equal 1.]
Datura stramonium (the Jimsonweed) expresses flower colors of purple and white and pod textures of smooth and spiny. The results of two crosses in which the parents were not necessarily true breeding are shown below. Based on these results, put forward a hypothesis for the inheritance of the purple/white and smooth/spiny traits.
The wild-type (normal) fruit fly, Drosophila melanogaster, has straight wings and long bristles. Mutant strains have been isolated that have either curled wings or short bristles. The genes representing these two mutant traits are located on separate chromosomes. Carefully examine the data from the following five crosses.
Identify each mutation as either dominant or recessive. In each case, indicate which crosses support your answer.
Assign gene symbols and, for each cross, determine the genotypes of the parents.
To assess Mendel's law of segregation using tomatoes, a true-breeding tall variety (SS) is crossed with a true-breeding short variety (ss). The heterozygous F₁ tall plants (Ss) were crossed to produce two sets of F₂ data, as follows.
Using the X² test, analyze the results for both datasets. Calculate X² values and estimate the p values in both cases.