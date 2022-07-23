Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch. 3 - Mendelian Genetics
Klug - Concepts of Genetics 12th Edition
Klug12th EditionConcepts of Genetics ISBN: 9780135564776Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksKlug 12th EditionCh. 3 - Mendelian GeneticsProblem 26b
Chapter 3, Problem 26b

Datura stramonium (the Jimsonweed) expresses flower colors of purple and white and pod textures of smooth and spiny. The results of two crosses in which the parents were not necessarily true breeding are shown below. Assuming that true-breeding strains of all combinations of traits are available, what single cross could you execute and carry to an F₂ generation that will prove or disprove your hypothesis? Assuming your hypothesis is correct, what results of this cross will support it?

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Formulate a hypothesis about the inheritance pattern of flower color and pod texture in Datura stramonium. For example, hypothesize that flower color and pod texture are controlled by two independently assorting genes, each with two alleles (dominant and recessive).
Step 2: Design a single cross using true-breeding strains for all combinations of traits. For instance, cross a true-breeding purple flower with smooth pod (PPSS) with a true-breeding white flower with spiny pod (ppss). This will ensure that the F1 generation is heterozygous for both traits (PpSs).
Step 3: Allow the F1 generation (PpSs) to self-pollinate to produce the F2 generation. This will result in a dihybrid cross, which can be analyzed for phenotypic ratios.
Step 4: Predict the expected phenotypic ratios in the F2 generation based on your hypothesis. If the traits are independently assorting, the expected phenotypic ratio will be 9:3:3:1 (9 purple smooth, 3 purple spiny, 3 white smooth, 1 white spiny).
Step 5: Compare the observed phenotypic ratios in the F2 generation to the expected ratios. If the observed ratios match the expected 9:3:3:1 ratio, your hypothesis is supported. If not, consider alternative inheritance patterns, such as linkage or epistasis.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
1m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Mendelian Genetics

Mendelian genetics is the study of how traits are inherited through generations based on the principles established by Gregor Mendel. It involves understanding dominant and recessive alleles, genotype versus phenotype, and how these factors influence the inheritance patterns observed in offspring. Mendel's laws, including the Law of Segregation and the Law of Independent Assortment, are foundational for predicting genetic outcomes in crosses.
Recommended video:
Guided course
03:45
Descriptive Genetics

Punnett Square

A Punnett square is a diagram used to predict the genotypes and phenotypes of offspring from a genetic cross. It organizes the possible combinations of alleles from each parent, allowing for a visual representation of genetic probabilities. By filling in the square with the alleles contributed by each parent, one can easily determine the expected ratios of different traits in the offspring, which is crucial for testing hypotheses about inheritance.
Recommended video:
Guided course
18:27
Chi Square Analysis

Phenotypic Ratios

Phenotypic ratios refer to the relative frequencies of different observable traits (phenotypes) in the offspring resulting from a genetic cross. These ratios are derived from the combinations of alleles and can provide evidence to support or refute genetic hypotheses. For example, in a dihybrid cross, the expected phenotypic ratio of 9:3:3:1 can help determine if the traits assort independently, which is a key aspect of Mendelian inheritance.
Recommended video:
Guided course
10:48
Mutations and Phenotypes
Related Practice
Textbook Question

A 'wrongful birth' case was recently brought before a court in which a child with Smith–Lemli–Opitz syndrome was born to apparently healthy parents. This syndrome is characterized by a cluster of birth defects, including cleft palate, and an array of problems with the reproductive and urinary organs. Originally considered by their physician as having a nongenetic basis, the parents decided to have another child, who was also born with Smith–Lemli–Opitz syndrome. In the role of a genetic counselor, instruct the court about what occurred, including the probability of the parents having two affected offspring, knowing that the disorder is inherited as a recessive trait. What is the probability that neither of them is a carrier?

542
views
Textbook Question

A 'wrongful birth' case was recently brought before a court in which a child with Smith–Lemli–Opitz syndrome was born to apparently healthy parents. This syndrome is characterized by a cluster of birth defects including cleft palate, and an array of problems with the reproductive and urinary organs. Originally considered by their physician as having a nongenetic basis, the parents decided to have another child, who was also born with Smith–Lemli–Opitz syndrome. In the role of a genetic counselor, instruct the court about what occurred, including the probability of the parents having two affected offspring, knowing that the disorder is inherited as a recessive trait. What is the probability that one of them is a carrier and the other is not? [Hint: The p values in (b), (c), and (d) should equal 1.]

482
views
Textbook Question

Datura stramonium (the Jimsonweed) expresses flower colors of purple and white and pod textures of smooth and spiny. The results of two crosses in which the parents were not necessarily true breeding are shown below. Based on these results, put forward a hypothesis for the inheritance of the purple/white and smooth/spiny traits.

481
views
Textbook Question

The wild-type (normal) fruit fly, Drosophila melanogaster, has straight wings and long bristles. Mutant strains have been isolated that have either curled wings or short bristles. The genes representing these two mutant traits are located on separate chromosomes. Carefully examine the data from the following five crosses.

Identify each mutation as either dominant or recessive. In each case, indicate which crosses support your answer.

2416
views
Textbook Question

The wild-type (normal) fruit fly, Drosophila melanogaster, has straight wings and long bristles. Mutant strains have been isolated that have either curled wings or short bristles. The genes representing these two mutant traits are located on separate chromosomes. Carefully examine the data from the following five crosses.

Assign gene symbols and, for each cross, determine the genotypes of the parents.

871
views
Textbook Question

To assess Mendel's law of segregation using tomatoes, a true-breeding tall variety (SS) is crossed with a true-breeding short variety (ss). The heterozygous F₁ tall plants (Ss) were crossed to produce two sets of F₂ data, as follows.

Using the X² test, analyze the results for both datasets. Calculate X² values and estimate the p values in both cases.

974
views