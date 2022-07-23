Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch. 3 - Mendelian Genetics
Klug - Concepts of Genetics 12th Edition
Klug12th EditionConcepts of Genetics ISBN: 9780135564776Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksKlug 12th EditionCh. 3 - Mendelian GeneticsProblem 27b
Chapter 3, Problem 27b

The wild-type (normal) fruit fly, Drosophila melanogaster, has straight wings and long bristles. Mutant strains have been isolated that have either curled wings or short bristles. The genes representing these two mutant traits are located on separate chromosomes. Carefully examine the data from the following five crosses.
Table showing five fruit fly crosses with progeny counts for wing shape and bristle length combinations.
Assign gene symbols and, for each cross, determine the genotypes of the parents.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Assign gene symbols to the traits. Since the wild-type fruit fly has straight wings and long bristles, assign dominant alleles for these traits, for example, let 'W' represent the dominant allele for straight wings and 'w' for curled wings; similarly, let 'B' represent the dominant allele for long bristles and 'b' for short bristles.
Step 2: Understand that the two genes are on separate chromosomes, so they assort independently according to Mendel's law of independent assortment. This means you can analyze each gene separately and then combine the results.
Step 3: For each cross, analyze the phenotypes of the offspring to infer the genotypes of the parents. Use Punnett squares to predict the expected offspring genotypes and phenotypes based on different possible parental genotypes.
Step 4: Compare the observed offspring phenotypes with the expected ratios from your Punnett squares to determine the most likely genotypes of the parents for each cross. Remember that dominant phenotypes can be either homozygous dominant or heterozygous, while recessive phenotypes are homozygous recessive.
Step 5: Summarize the genotypes of the parents for each cross using the gene symbols assigned, indicating whether each parent is homozygous or heterozygous for each gene based on the offspring data.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
1m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Wild-type and Mutant Alleles

Wild-type alleles represent the normal, most common form of a gene in a population, while mutant alleles are variants that cause altered traits. In genetics, wild-type traits are often denoted by uppercase letters and mutants by lowercase. Understanding these distinctions helps in assigning gene symbols and predicting phenotypes.
Recommended video:
Guided course
03:03
New Alleles and Migration

Mendelian Inheritance and Genotype Determination

Mendelian inheritance principles explain how alleles segregate and assort independently during gamete formation. By analyzing offspring phenotypes from specific crosses, one can deduce the genotypes of the parents using Punnett squares and segregation ratios, especially when genes are on separate chromosomes and assort independently.
Recommended video:
Guided course
07:52
Gamete Genotypes

Independent Assortment and Chromosomal Location

Genes located on separate chromosomes assort independently according to Mendel’s second law. This means the inheritance of one gene does not affect the inheritance of another. Recognizing this allows for the prediction of offspring phenotypes and genotypes in dihybrid crosses involving traits like wing shape and bristle length.
Recommended video:
Guided course
04:58
Gamete Genetics and Independent Assortment
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Datura stramonium (the Jimsonweed) expresses flower colors of purple and white and pod textures of smooth and spiny. The results of two crosses in which the parents were not necessarily true breeding are shown below. Based on these results, put forward a hypothesis for the inheritance of the purple/white and smooth/spiny traits.

481
views
Textbook Question

Datura stramonium (the Jimsonweed) expresses flower colors of purple and white and pod textures of smooth and spiny. The results of two crosses in which the parents were not necessarily true breeding are shown below. Assuming that true-breeding strains of all combinations of traits are available, what single cross could you execute and carry to an F₂ generation that will prove or disprove your hypothesis? Assuming your hypothesis is correct, what results of this cross will support it?

829
views
Textbook Question

The wild-type (normal) fruit fly, Drosophila melanogaster, has straight wings and long bristles. Mutant strains have been isolated that have either curled wings or short bristles. The genes representing these two mutant traits are located on separate chromosomes. Carefully examine the data from the following five crosses.

Identify each mutation as either dominant or recessive. In each case, indicate which crosses support your answer.

2416
views
Textbook Question

To assess Mendel's law of segregation using tomatoes, a true-breeding tall variety (SS) is crossed with a true-breeding short variety (ss). The heterozygous F₁ tall plants (Ss) were crossed to produce two sets of F₂ data, as follows.

Using the X² test, analyze the results for both datasets. Calculate X² values and estimate the p values in both cases.

974
views
Textbook Question

To assess Mendel's law of segregation using tomatoes, a true-breeding tall variety (SS) is crossed with a true-breeding short variety (ss). The heterozygous F₁ tall plants (Ss) were crossed to produce two sets of F₂ data, as follows.

From the above analysis, what can you conclude about the importance of generating large datasets in experimental conditions?

482
views
Textbook Question

Albinism, caused by a mutational disruption in melanin (skin pigment) production, has been observed in many species, including humans. In 1991, and again recently in 2017, the only documented observations of an albino humpback whale (named 'Migaloo') were observed near New South Wales. Recently, Polanowski and coworkers (Polanowski, A., S. Robinson-Laverick, and D. Paton. (2012). Journal of Heredity 103:130–133) studied the genetics of humpback whales from the east coast of Australia, including Migaloo. Do you think that Migaloo's albinism is more likely caused by a dominant or recessive mutation? Explain your reasoning.

612
views