Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch. 3 - Mendelian Genetics
Klug - Concepts of Genetics 12th Edition
Klug12th EditionConcepts of Genetics ISBN: 9780135564776Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksKlug 12th EditionCh. 3 - Mendelian GeneticsProblem 10c
Chapter 3, Problem 10c

In a cross between a black and a white guinea pig, all members of the F₁ generation are black. The F₂ generation is made up of approximately 3/4 black and 1/4 white guinea pigs. Two different matings were made between black members of the F₂ generation, with the following results. Diagram each of the crosses.
Cross Offspring
Cross 1 All black
Cross 2 3/4 black, 1/4 white

Verified step by step guidance
1
Determine the inheritance pattern: The problem indicates a 3:1 ratio in the F₂ generation, which suggests that the black coat color is dominant over the white coat color. This is consistent with Mendelian inheritance for a single gene with two alleles.
Assign symbols to the alleles: Let 'B' represent the dominant allele for black coat color and 'b' represent the recessive allele for white coat color. Black guinea pigs can have genotypes 'BB' (homozygous dominant) or 'Bb' (heterozygous), while white guinea pigs must have the genotype 'bb' (homozygous recessive).
Analyze Cross 1: The offspring of Cross 1 are all black. This suggests that both parents are homozygous dominant (BB) because a cross between two 'BB' individuals can only produce 'BB' offspring. Diagram the Punnett square for this cross to confirm.
Analyze Cross 2: The offspring of Cross 2 show a 3:1 ratio of black to white. This suggests that both parents are heterozygous (Bb). A cross between two 'Bb' individuals produces offspring in the genotypic ratio 1:2:1 (1 'BB', 2 'Bb', 1 'bb') and the phenotypic ratio 3:1 (3 black, 1 white). Diagram the Punnett square for this cross to confirm.
Summarize the results: Cross 1 involves two homozygous dominant (BB) parents, resulting in all black offspring. Cross 2 involves two heterozygous (Bb) parents, resulting in a 3:1 phenotypic ratio of black to white offspring. Use the Punnett squares to visually represent these crosses and their outcomes.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
1m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Mendelian Inheritance

Mendelian inheritance refers to the principles of heredity established by Gregor Mendel, which include the concepts of dominant and recessive traits. In this case, the black coat color in guinea pigs is dominant over the white coat color. This means that when a dominant allele is present, it will express the dominant phenotype, as seen in the F₁ generation where all offspring are black.
Recommended video:
Guided course
05:13
Organelle Inheritance

Punnett Square

A Punnett square is a diagram used to predict the genotypes and phenotypes of offspring from a genetic cross. It helps visualize the combinations of alleles from the parents. In this scenario, constructing Punnett squares for the F₂ generation can illustrate how the 3/4 black and 1/4 white ratio arises from the mating of two heterozygous black guinea pigs (Bb x Bb).
Recommended video:
Guided course
18:27
Chi Square Analysis

Genotype and Phenotype

Genotype refers to the genetic makeup of an organism, while phenotype is the observable physical or biochemical characteristics. In the guinea pig example, the genotype of the black offspring could be either homozygous dominant (BB) or heterozygous (Bb), but the phenotype is black in both cases. Understanding this distinction is crucial for interpreting the results of the crosses.
Recommended video:
Guided course
07:52
Gamete Genotypes
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Which of Mendel's postulates can only be demonstrated in crosses involving at least two pairs of traits? State the postulate.

491
views
Textbook Question

In a cross between a black and a white guinea pig, all members of the F₁ generation are black. The F₂ generation is made up of approximately 3/4 black and 1/4 white guinea pigs. Diagram this cross, showing the genotypes and phenotypes.

2969
views
Textbook Question

In a cross between a black and a white guinea pig, all members of the F₁ generation are black. The F₂ generation is made up of approximately 3/4 black and 1/4 white guinea pigs. What will the offspring be like if two F₂ white guinea pigs are mated?

705
views
Textbook Question

What is the basis for homology among chromosomes?

595
views
Textbook Question

In Drosophila, gray body color is dominant to ebony body color, while long wings are dominant to vestigial wings. Assuming that the P₁ individuals are homozygous, work the following crosses through the F₂ generation, and determine the genotypic and phenotypic ratios for each generation.

gray, long x ebony, vestigial

1560
views
Textbook Question

In Drosophila, gray body color is dominant to ebony body color, while long wings are dominant to vestigial wings. Assuming that the P₁ individuals are homozygous, work the following crosses through the F₂ generation, and determine the genotypic and phenotypic ratios for each generation.

gray, vestigial x ebony, long

421
views