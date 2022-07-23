Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch. 3 - Mendelian Genetics
Klug - Concepts of Genetics 12th Edition
Klug12th EditionConcepts of Genetics ISBN: 9780135564776Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksKlug 12th EditionCh. 3 - Mendelian GeneticsProblem 10b
Chapter 3, Problem 10b

In a cross between a black and a white guinea pig, all members of the F₁ generation are black. The F₂ generation is made up of approximately 3/4 black and 1/4 white guinea pigs. What will the offspring be like if two F₂ white guinea pigs are mated?

Verified step by step guidance
1
Determine the inheritance pattern: The problem suggests a Mendelian inheritance pattern with black (B) being dominant and white (b) being recessive. This means black guinea pigs can have genotypes BB or Bb, while white guinea pigs must have the genotype bb.
Analyze the F₂ generation: The 3:1 ratio in the F₂ generation indicates a monohybrid cross (Bb x Bb), where the genotypes are distributed as 1 BB : 2 Bb : 1 bb. Only the bb individuals are white.
Identify the genotypes of the parents for this specific cross: Since the question asks about mating two F₂ white guinea pigs, both parents must have the genotype bb.
Set up the Punnett square for the bb x bb cross: Each parent can only contribute the recessive allele (b) to their offspring. Fill in the Punnett square to determine the genotypes of the offspring.
Interpret the results: Since both parents are bb, all offspring will inherit one b allele from each parent, resulting in 100% bb offspring. This means all the offspring will be white guinea pigs.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
1m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Mendelian Inheritance

Mendelian inheritance refers to the principles of heredity established by Gregor Mendel, which include the concepts of dominant and recessive traits. In this case, black fur is dominant over white fur, meaning that when a black and a white guinea pig are crossed, the offspring (F₁ generation) will exhibit the dominant trait, resulting in all black guinea pigs.
Recommended video:
Guided course
05:13
Organelle Inheritance

Genotype and Phenotype

The genotype is the genetic makeup of an organism, while the phenotype is the observable physical characteristics. In the F₂ generation, the phenotypic ratio of 3:1 (black to white) suggests that the black guinea pigs can be either homozygous (BB) or heterozygous (Bb), while the white guinea pigs must be homozygous recessive (bb).
Recommended video:
Guided course
07:52
Gamete Genotypes

Punnett Square

A Punnett square is a diagram used to predict the genetic outcomes of a cross between two organisms. When two F₂ white guinea pigs (bb) are mated, the Punnett square will show that all offspring will also be white (bb), as there are no dominant alleles present to express the black phenotype.
Recommended video:
Guided course
18:27
Chi Square Analysis
Related Practice
Textbook Question
Based on the preceding cross, what is the probability that an organism in the F₂ generation will have round seeds and green cotyledons and be true breeding?
621
views
Textbook Question

Which of Mendel's postulates can only be demonstrated in crosses involving at least two pairs of traits? State the postulate.

491
views
Textbook Question

In a cross between a black and a white guinea pig, all members of the F₁ generation are black. The F₂ generation is made up of approximately 3/4 black and 1/4 white guinea pigs. Diagram this cross, showing the genotypes and phenotypes.

2969
views
Textbook Question

In a cross between a black and a white guinea pig, all members of the F₁ generation are black. The F₂ generation is made up of approximately 3/4 black and 1/4 white guinea pigs. Two different matings were made between black members of the F₂ generation, with the following results. Diagram each of the crosses.

Cross Offspring

Cross 1 All black

Cross 2 3/4 black, 1/4 white

815
views
Textbook Question

What is the basis for homology among chromosomes?

595
views
Textbook Question

In Drosophila, gray body color is dominant to ebony body color, while long wings are dominant to vestigial wings. Assuming that the P₁ individuals are homozygous, work the following crosses through the F₂ generation, and determine the genotypic and phenotypic ratios for each generation.

gray, long x ebony, vestigial

1560
views