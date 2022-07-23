Skip to main content
Ch. 4 - Extensions of Mendelian Genetics
Klug - Concepts of Genetics 12th Edition
Chapter 4, Problem 13

Flower color may be red, white, or pink, and flower shape may be personate or peloric. For the following crosses, determine the P₁ and F₁ genotypes:
Crosses showing flower color and shape combinations with resulting F1 genotypes and phenotypic ratios for given crosses.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Define the alleles and their dominance relationships for both traits. For flower color, red (R) and white (W) show incomplete dominance, resulting in pink (RW) in heterozygotes. For flower shape, personate (P) and peloric (p) are determined by a simple dominant-recessive relationship, where personate (P) is dominant over peloric (p).
Step 2: Assign genotypes to the P₁ parents in crosses (a) and (b) based on the phenotypes and the F₁ results. For example, in (a), since crossing red peloric with white personate yields all pink personate F₁, deduce the genotypes of the parents considering incomplete dominance for color and dominance for shape.
Step 3: Determine the F₁ genotypes for crosses (a) and (b) by combining the alleles from the P₁ parents. Use the rules of inheritance: incomplete dominance for color (heterozygotes are pink) and dominance for shape (presence of P allele results in personate).
Step 4: For part (c), cross the F₁ genotypes from (a) and (b). Set up a Punnett square for both traits separately (color and shape), then combine the results to find the phenotypic ratios. Remember to consider the independent assortment of the two traits.
Step 5: Calculate the phenotypic ratios by multiplying the probabilities of each color genotype with each shape genotype from the Punnett squares. This will give the expected proportions of each phenotype in the offspring.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Incomplete Dominance

Incomplete dominance occurs when the heterozygous phenotype is intermediate between the two homozygous phenotypes, such as red and white flower colors producing pink flowers. This concept explains why crossing red and white flowers results in all pink offspring in the F1 generation.
Independent Assortment

Independent assortment refers to the principle that alleles of different genes segregate independently during gamete formation. This explains the variety of phenotypic combinations (color and shape) seen in the offspring, as flower color and shape genes assort independently.
Genotype and Phenotype Ratios

Genotype ratios describe the genetic makeup of offspring, while phenotype ratios describe observable traits. Understanding how to deduce genotypes from phenotypes and predict offspring ratios is essential for solving crosses and interpreting the results shown in the problem.
Textbook Question

In chickens, a condition referred to as 'creeper' exists whereby the bird has very short legs and wings and appears to be creeping when it walks. If creepers are bred to normal chickens, one-half of the offspring are normal and one-half are creepers. Creepers never breed true. If bred together, they yield two-thirds creepers and one-third normal. Propose an explanation for the inheritance of this condition.

Textbook Question

In rabbits, a series of multiple alleles controls coat color in the following way: C is dominant to all other alleles and causes full color. The chinchilla phenotype is due to the cch allele, which is dominant to all alleles other than C. The ch allele, dominant only to (albino), results in the Himalayan coat color. Thus, the order of dominance is C > cch > ch > ca. For each of the following three cases, the phenotypes of the P1 generations of two crosses are shown, as well as the phenotype of one member of the F1 generation.

For each case, determine the genotypes of the P1 generation and the F1 offspring, and predict the results of making each indicated cross between F1 individuals.

Textbook Question

Three gene pairs located on separate autosomes determine flower color and shape as well as plant height. The first pair exhibits incomplete dominance, where the color can be red, pink (the heterozygote), or white. The second pair leads to personate (dominant) or peloric (recessive) flower shape, while the third gene pair produces either the dominant tall trait or the recessive dwarf trait. Homozygous plants that are red, personate, and tall are crossed to those that are white, peloric, and dwarf. Determine the F₁ genotype(s) and phenotype(s). If the F₁ plants are interbred, what proportion of the offspring will exhibit the same phenotype as the F₁ plants?

Textbook Question

Horses can be cremello (a light cream color), chestnut (a brownish color), or palomino (a golden color with white in the horse's tail and mane). Of these phenotypes, only palominos never breed true.

From the results given above, determine the mode of inheritance by assigning gene symbols and indicating which genotypes yield which phenotypes.

Textbook Question

Horses can be cremello (a light cream color), chestnut (a brownish color), or palomino (a golden color with white in the horse's tail and mane). Of these phenotypes, only palominos never breed true.

Predict the F1 and F2 results of many initial matings between cremello and chestnut horses.

Textbook Question

With reference to the eye color phenotypes produced by the recessive, autosomal, unlinked brown and scarlet loci in Drosophila, predict the F₁ and F₂ results of the following P₁ crosses. (Recall that when both the brown and scarlet alleles are homozygous, no pigment is produced, and the eyes are white.)

Wild type x White

