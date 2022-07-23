Skip to main content
Ch. 4 - Extensions of Mendelian Genetics
Klug - Concepts of Genetics 12th Edition
Klug12th EditionConcepts of Genetics ISBN: 9780135564776Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksKlug 12th EditionCh. 4 - Extensions of Mendelian GeneticsProblem 10
Chapter 4, Problem 10

In chickens, a condition referred to as 'creeper' exists whereby the bird has very short legs and wings and appears to be creeping when it walks. If creepers are bred to normal chickens, one-half of the offspring are normal and one-half are creepers. Creepers never breed true. If bred together, they yield two-thirds creepers and one-third normal. Propose an explanation for the inheritance of this condition.

Start by analyzing the inheritance pattern described in the problem. The fact that creepers never breed true and that breeding two creepers results in a 2:1 ratio of creepers to normal offspring suggests that this condition may involve a lethal allele.
Propose a genetic model: Assume that the 'creeper' condition is caused by a single gene with two alleles. Let 'C' represent the dominant allele for the creeper condition and 'c' represent the recessive allele for the normal condition. Hypothesize that the homozygous dominant genotype (C/C) is lethal, meaning individuals with this genotype do not survive.
Use the Punnett square to predict the offspring ratios when two creepers (C/c) are bred together. The possible genotypes are: C/C, C/c, and c/c. Since C/C is lethal, only the C/c (creeper) and c/c (normal) offspring will survive. This explains the observed 2:1 ratio of creepers to normal offspring.
Analyze the cross between a creeper (C/c) and a normal chicken (c/c). The Punnett square for this cross predicts a 1:1 ratio of C/c (creeper) to c/c (normal) offspring, which matches the observed results.
Conclude that the inheritance of the creeper condition is consistent with a single gene with a dominant allele (C) that is lethal in the homozygous state (C/C). This explains why creepers never breed true and why the observed offspring ratios occur in the described crosses.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Incomplete Dominance

Incomplete dominance occurs when the phenotype of heterozygotes is intermediate between the phenotypes of the two homozygotes. In the case of the 'creeper' condition in chickens, it suggests that the allele for short legs and wings does not completely dominate the normal allele, leading to a mix of normal and creeper offspring when bred with normal chickens.
Lethal Alleles

Lethal alleles are alleles that can cause the death of an organism when present in a homozygous state. In this scenario, the creeper phenotype may be linked to a lethal allele that prevents creepers from breeding true, as the homozygous condition for the creeper trait could be lethal, resulting in a higher proportion of normal offspring when bred with normal chickens.
Genotypic Ratios

Genotypic ratios describe the relative frequencies of different genotypes in the offspring of a genetic cross. The observed ratios of offspring in this case (1:1 when bred with normal chickens and 2:1 when bred with other creepers) indicate a specific inheritance pattern, suggesting that the creeper trait is influenced by a single gene with multiple alleles, leading to distinct ratios based on the parental genotypes.
