Three gene pairs located on separate autosomes determine flower color and shape as well as plant height. The first pair exhibits incomplete dominance, where the color can be red, pink (the heterozygote), or white. The second pair leads to personate (dominant) or peloric (recessive) flower shape, while the third gene pair produces either the dominant tall trait or the recessive dwarf trait. Homozygous plants that are red, personate, and tall are crossed to those that are white, peloric, and dwarf. Determine the F₁ genotype(s) and phenotype(s). If the F₁ plants are interbred, what proportion of the offspring will exhibit the same phenotype as the F₁ plants?
Horses can be cremello (a light cream color), chestnut (a brownish color), or palomino (a golden color with white in the horse's tail and mane). Of these phenotypes, only palominos never breed true.
Predict the F1 and F2 results of many initial matings between cremello and chestnut horses.
Key Concepts
Incomplete Dominance
Genotype and Phenotype Ratios in Crosses
Breeding True vs. Segregation of Alleles
Flower color may be red, white, or pink, and flower shape may be personate or peloric. For the following crosses, determine the P₁ and F₁ genotypes:
From the results given above, determine the mode of inheritance by assigning gene symbols and indicating which genotypes yield which phenotypes.
With reference to the eye color phenotypes produced by the recessive, autosomal, unlinked brown and scarlet loci in Drosophila, predict the F₁ and F₂ results of the following P₁ crosses. (Recall that when both the brown and scarlet alleles are homozygous, no pigment is produced, and the eyes are white.)

Wild type x White
Wild type x White
Wild type x Scarlet
Wild type x Scarlet
Brown x White
Brown x White