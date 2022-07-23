Given the inheritance pattern of coat color in rats described in Problem 17, predict the genotype and phenotype of the parents who produced the following offspring:
3/8 black: 3/8 cream: 2/8 albino
Given the inheritance pattern of coat color in rats described in Problem 17, predict the genotype and phenotype of the parents who produced the following offspring:
3/8 black: 4/8 albino: 1/8 cream
In a species of the cat family, eye color can be gray, blue, green, or brown, and each trait is true breeding. In separate crosses involving homozygous parents, the following data were obtained:
How many genes are involved? Define gene symbols and indicate which genotypes yield each phenotype.
In a plant, a tall variety was crossed with a dwarf variety. All F₁ plants were tall. When F₁xF₁ plants were interbred, 9/16 of the F₂ were tall and 7/16 were dwarf. Explain the inheritance of height by indicating the number of gene pairs involved and by designating which genotypes yield tall and which yield dwarf. (Use dashes where appropriate.)
In a plant, a tall variety was crossed with a dwarf variety. All F₁ plants were tall. When F₁xF₁ plants were interbred, 9/16 of the F₂ were tall and 7/16 were dwarf. What proportion of the F₂ plants will be true breeding if self-fertilized? List these genotypes.
In a unique species of plants, flowers may be yellow, blue, red, or mauve. All colors may be true breeding. If plants with blue flowers are crossed with red-flowered plants, all F₁ plants have yellow flowers. When these produced an F₂ generation, the following ratio was observed:
9/16 yellow: 3/16 blue: 3/16 red: 1/16 mauve
In still another cross using true-breeding parents, yellow-flowered plants are crossed with mauve-flowered plants. Again, all F₁ plants had yellow flowers, and the F₂ showed a 9:3:3:1 ratio, as just shown.
Describe the inheritance of flower color by defining gene symbols and designating which genotypes give rise to each of the four phenotypes.