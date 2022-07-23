Set up a Punnett square: To confirm the genotypes of the parents, construct a 4x4 Punnett square for the dihybrid cross AaBb x AaBb. This will show all possible combinations of alleles in the offspring and their corresponding phenotypes. For example, offspring with genotype A_B_ (A and B are dominant) will be black, A_bb will be cream, and aa__ (aa with any combination of B or b) will be albino.