Chapter 4, Problem 20b

In a plant, a tall variety was crossed with a dwarf variety. All F₁ plants were tall. When F₁xF₁ plants were interbred, 9/16 of the F₂ were tall and 7/16 were dwarf. What proportion of the F₂ plants will be true breeding if self-fertilized? List these genotypes.

Step 1: Recognize that the problem involves Mendelian inheritance. The tall (T) trait is dominant, and the dwarf (t) trait is recessive. The F₁ generation being all tall suggests the parental cross was between a homozygous tall (TT) and a homozygous dwarf (tt) plant.
Step 2: Determine the genotypes of the F₁ generation. Since the F₁ plants are all tall, their genotype must be heterozygous (Tt). This is because they inherit one dominant allele (T) from the tall parent and one recessive allele (t) from the dwarf parent.
Step 3: Perform a Punnett square for the F₁ x F₁ cross (Tt x Tt). The possible genotypes in the F₂ generation are: TT (homozygous tall), Tt (heterozygous tall), and tt (homozygous dwarf). The expected proportions are 1/4 TT, 1/2 Tt, and 1/4 tt.
Step 4: Identify the true-breeding genotypes. True-breeding plants are homozygous, meaning they will produce offspring with the same phenotype when self-fertilized. In this case, the true-breeding genotypes are TT (tall) and tt (dwarf).
Step 5: Calculate the proportion of true-breeding plants in the F₂ generation. From the Punnett square, 1/4 of the F₂ plants are TT and 1/4 are tt. Therefore, the total proportion of true-breeding plants is 1/4 + 1/4 = 1/2. The genotypes of these true-breeding plants are TT and tt.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Mendelian Genetics

Mendelian genetics is the study of how traits are inherited through generations, based on the principles established by Gregor Mendel. It involves understanding dominant and recessive alleles, where dominant traits mask the expression of recessive ones. In this case, the tall variety is dominant over the dwarf variety, leading to all F₁ plants being tall.
Genotype and Phenotype

The genotype refers to the genetic makeup of an organism, while the phenotype is the observable physical or biochemical characteristics. In the given scenario, the F₁ plants are heterozygous (Tt) for height, resulting in a tall phenotype. The F₂ generation's phenotypic ratio of 9 tall to 7 dwarf indicates the underlying genotypic diversity.
True Breeding

True breeding refers to organisms that, when self-fertilized, produce offspring with the same phenotype and genotype. In this context, true breeding tall plants would be homozygous dominant (TT), while true breeding dwarf plants would be homozygous recessive (tt). The proportion of true breeding plants in the F₂ generation can be determined from the genotypic ratios derived from the Punnett square.
