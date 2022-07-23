Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch. 4 - Extensions of Mendelian Genetics
Klug - Concepts of Genetics 12th Edition
Klug12th EditionConcepts of Genetics ISBN: 9780135564776Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksKlug 12th EditionCh. 4 - Extensions of Mendelian GeneticsProblem 18e
Chapter 4, Problem 18e

Given the inheritance pattern of coat color in rats described in Problem 17, predict the genotype and phenotype of the parents who produced the following offspring:
3/8 black: 4/8 albino: 1/8 cream

Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the inheritance pattern: Based on the problem, coat color in rats is likely determined by two genes with epistatic interactions. One gene determines pigment production (e.g., A for pigment, a for no pigment), and the other gene determines pigment color (e.g., B for black, b for cream). Albino rats (aa) lack pigment regardless of the B gene, while black (A-B-) and cream (A-bb) rats depend on the presence of pigment (A-).
Analyze the offspring ratios: The offspring ratio is 3/8 black, 4/8 albino, and 1/8 cream. Convert these fractions into proportions to understand the genetic contributions. This suggests a 3:4:1 phenotypic ratio, which can be linked to specific genotypic combinations under the epistatic model.
Determine the parental genotypes: To produce the observed offspring ratios, the parents must be heterozygous for both genes. This means their genotypes are likely AaBb x AaBb. This allows for all possible combinations of alleles in the offspring, leading to the observed phenotypic ratios.
Predict the offspring genotypes: Use a Punnett square to cross AaBb x AaBb. This will result in a 16-square grid showing all possible combinations of alleles. The genotypes will include AABB, AABb, AaBB, AaBb (black), aaBB, aaBb, aabb (albino), and AAbb, Aabb (cream).
Link genotypes to phenotypes: Assign phenotypes to each genotype based on the inheritance pattern. For example, A-B- results in black, aa-- results in albino, and A-bb results in cream. Verify that the phenotypic ratios (3/8 black, 4/8 albino, 1/8 cream) match the observed offspring ratios.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
2m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Mendelian Inheritance

Mendelian inheritance refers to the principles of heredity established by Gregor Mendel, which include the concepts of dominant and recessive alleles. In this context, the inheritance of coat color in rats can be analyzed using Mendel's laws, particularly the law of segregation, which states that alleles segregate independently during gamete formation.
Recommended video:
Guided course
05:13
Organelle Inheritance

Genotype and Phenotype

The genotype is the genetic makeup of an organism, represented by the alleles it possesses, while the phenotype is the observable physical or biochemical characteristics resulting from the genotype. In the case of coat color in rats, understanding the relationship between the genotypes of the parents and the resulting phenotypes of the offspring is crucial for predicting inheritance patterns.
Recommended video:
Guided course
07:52
Gamete Genotypes

Punnett Square

A Punnett square is a diagram used to predict the genotypes of offspring from a cross between two parents. By mapping out the possible allele combinations from each parent, it helps visualize the probability of different phenotypes appearing in the offspring. This tool is essential for analyzing the inheritance ratios observed in the given offspring ratios of black, albino, and cream rats.
Recommended video:
Guided course
18:27
Chi Square Analysis
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Given the inheritance pattern of coat color in rats described in Problem 17, predict the genotype and phenotype of the parents who produced the following offspring:

9/16 gray: 3/16 yellow: 4/16 albino

559
views
Textbook Question

Given the inheritance pattern of coat color in rats described in Problem 17, predict the genotype and phenotype of the parents who produced the following offspring: 27/64 gray:

16/64 albino: 9/64 yellow: 9/64 black: 3/64 cream

457
views
Textbook Question

Given the inheritance pattern of coat color in rats described in Problem 17, predict the genotype and phenotype of the parents who produced the following offspring:

3/8 black: 3/8 cream: 2/8 albino

461
views
Textbook Question

In a species of the cat family, eye color can be gray, blue, green, or brown, and each trait is true breeding. In separate crosses involving homozygous parents, the following data were obtained:

How many genes are involved? Define gene symbols and indicate which genotypes yield each phenotype.

574
views
Textbook Question

In a species of the cat family, eye color can be gray, blue, green, or brown, and each trait is true breeding. In separate crosses involving homozygous parents, the following data were obtained:

In a cross between a gray-eyed cat and one of unknown genotype and phenotype, the F₁ generation was not observed. However, the F₂ resulted in the same F₂ ratio as in cross C. Determine the genotypes and phenotypes of the unknown P₁ and F₁ cats.

582
views
Textbook Question

In a plant, a tall variety was crossed with a dwarf variety. All F₁ plants were tall. When F₁xF₁ plants were interbred, 9/16 of the F₂ were tall and 7/16 were dwarf. Explain the inheritance of height by indicating the number of gene pairs involved and by designating which genotypes yield tall and which yield dwarf. (Use dashes where appropriate.)

798
views