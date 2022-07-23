Given the inheritance pattern of coat color in rats described in Problem 17, predict the genotype and phenotype of the parents who produced the following offspring:
9/16 gray: 3/16 yellow: 4/16 albino
Given the inheritance pattern of coat color in rats described in Problem 17, predict the genotype and phenotype of the parents who produced the following offspring: 27/64 gray:
16/64 albino: 9/64 yellow: 9/64 black: 3/64 cream
Given the inheritance pattern of coat color in rats described in Problem 17, predict the genotype and phenotype of the parents who produced the following offspring:
3/8 black: 3/8 cream: 2/8 albino
In a species of the cat family, eye color can be gray, blue, green, or brown, and each trait is true breeding. In separate crosses involving homozygous parents, the following data were obtained:
How many genes are involved? Define gene symbols and indicate which genotypes yield each phenotype.
In a species of the cat family, eye color can be gray, blue, green, or brown, and each trait is true breeding. In separate crosses involving homozygous parents, the following data were obtained:
In a cross between a gray-eyed cat and one of unknown genotype and phenotype, the F₁ generation was not observed. However, the F₂ resulted in the same F₂ ratio as in cross C. Determine the genotypes and phenotypes of the unknown P₁ and F₁ cats.
In a plant, a tall variety was crossed with a dwarf variety. All F₁ plants were tall. When F₁xF₁ plants were interbred, 9/16 of the F₂ were tall and 7/16 were dwarf. Explain the inheritance of height by indicating the number of gene pairs involved and by designating which genotypes yield tall and which yield dwarf. (Use dashes where appropriate.)