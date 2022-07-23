Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch. 4 - Extensions of Mendelian Genetics
Klug - Concepts of Genetics 12th Edition
Klug12th EditionConcepts of Genetics ISBN: 9780135564776Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksKlug 12th EditionCh. 4 - Extensions of Mendelian GeneticsProblem 21b
Chapter 4, Problem 21b

In a unique species of plants, flowers may be yellow, blue, red, or mauve. All colors may be true breeding. If plants with blue flowers are crossed with red-flowered plants, all F₁ plants have yellow flowers. When these produced an F₂ generation, the following ratio was observed:
9/16 yellow: 3/16 blue: 3/16 red: 1/16 mauve
In still another cross using true-breeding parents, yellow-flowered plants are crossed with mauve-flowered plants. Again, all F₁ plants had yellow flowers, and the F₂ showed a 9:3:3:1 ratio, as just shown. Determine the F₁ and F₂ results of a cross between true-breeding red and true-breeding mauve-flowered plants.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Recognize that the problem involves a dihybrid cross, as evidenced by the 9:3:3:1 ratio in the F₂ generation. This ratio suggests that two genes are involved, each with two alleles, and that these genes assort independently according to Mendel's laws.
Step 2: Assign alleles to the genes controlling flower color. For example, let 'A' and 'a' represent the alleles for one gene, and 'B' and 'b' represent the alleles for the second gene. The specific combinations of these alleles determine the flower color (e.g., yellow, blue, red, or mauve).
Step 3: Analyze the given information about the F₁ and F₂ generations from the previous crosses. For the blue × red cross, the F₁ generation (all yellow) indicates that yellow is dominant over both blue and red. The F₂ generation ratio (9 yellow: 3 blue: 3 red: 1 mauve) suggests that the mauve phenotype occurs when both genes are homozygous recessive (aabb).
Step 4: For the cross between true-breeding red (aaBB) and true-breeding mauve (aabb), determine the F₁ genotype. Since the red parent contributes 'aaBB' and the mauve parent contributes 'aabb', the F₁ offspring will all have the genotype 'aaBb'. Based on the dominance relationships, this genotype will express the blue phenotype.
Step 5: To determine the F₂ results, perform a Punnett square for the F₁ cross (aaBb × aaBb). This involves considering all possible combinations of alleles for the two genes. The expected phenotypic ratio in the F₂ generation will depend on the dominance relationships and the genotypes produced. Use the information from the previous crosses to predict the phenotypes and their proportions.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
1m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Mendelian Genetics

Mendelian genetics is the study of how traits are inherited through generations based on the principles established by Gregor Mendel. It involves understanding dominant and recessive alleles, where dominant traits mask the expression of recessive ones. This framework helps explain the inheritance patterns observed in the F₁ and F₂ generations of the plant crosses described in the question.
Recommended video:
Guided course
03:45
Descriptive Genetics

Phenotypic Ratios

Phenotypic ratios represent the relative frequencies of different observable traits in the offspring resulting from a genetic cross. In the given question, the 9:3:3:1 ratio in the F₂ generation indicates a dihybrid cross involving two traits, where the dominant traits appear more frequently. Understanding these ratios is crucial for predicting the outcomes of genetic crosses.
Recommended video:
Guided course
10:48
Mutations and Phenotypes

True Breeding

True breeding refers to organisms that consistently produce offspring with a specific phenotype when self-fertilized or crossed with another true-breeding organism of the same phenotype. In the context of the question, true-breeding red and mauve-flowered plants will produce offspring that exhibit predictable traits, which is essential for determining the F₁ and F₂ results of the cross.
Recommended video:
Guided course
18:27
Chi Square Analysis
Related Practice
Textbook Question

In a plant, a tall variety was crossed with a dwarf variety. All F₁ plants were tall. When F₁xF₁ plants were interbred, 9/16 of the F₂ were tall and 7/16 were dwarf. Explain the inheritance of height by indicating the number of gene pairs involved and by designating which genotypes yield tall and which yield dwarf. (Use dashes where appropriate.)

798
views
Textbook Question

In a plant, a tall variety was crossed with a dwarf variety. All F₁ plants were tall. When F₁xF₁ plants were interbred, 9/16 of the F₂ were tall and 7/16 were dwarf. What proportion of the F₂ plants will be true breeding if self-fertilized? List these genotypes.

523
views
Textbook Question

In a unique species of plants, flowers may be yellow, blue, red, or mauve. All colors may be true breeding. If plants with blue flowers are crossed with red-flowered plants, all F₁ plants have yellow flowers. When these produced an F₂ generation, the following ratio was observed:

9/16 yellow: 3/16 blue: 3/16 red: 1/16 mauve

In still another cross using true-breeding parents, yellow-flowered plants are crossed with mauve-flowered plants. Again, all F₁ plants had yellow flowers, and the F₂ showed a 9:3:3:1 ratio, as just shown.

Describe the inheritance of flower color by defining gene symbols and designating which genotypes give rise to each of the four phenotypes.

722
views
Textbook Question

Five human matings (1–5), identified by both maternal and paternal phenotypes for ABO and MN blood-group antigen status, are shown on the left side of the following table:

Each mating resulted in one of the five offspring shown in the right-hand column (a–e). Match each offspring with one correct set of parents, using each parental set only once. Is there more than one set of correct answers?

695
views
Textbook Question

A husband and wife have normal vision, although both of their fathers are red–green color-blind, an inherited X-linked recessive condition. What is the probability that their first child will be (a) a normal son, (b) a normal daughter, (c) a color-blind son, (d) a color-blind daughter?

863
views
Textbook Question

In humans, the ABO blood type is under the control of autosomal multiple alleles. Color blindness is a recessive X-linked trait. If two parents who are both type A and have normal vision produce a son who is color-blind and is type O, what is the probability that their next child will be a female who has normal vision and is type O?

1181
views