Based on our discussion of the potential inaccuracy of mapping, would you revise your answer to Problem 22? If so, how?
In a certain plant, fruit is either red or yellow, and fruit shape is either oval or long. Red and oval are the dominant traits. Two plants, both heterozygous for these traits, were testcrossed, with the following results.
Determine the location of the genes relative to one another and the genotypes of the two parental plants.
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
Key Concepts
Testcross and Its Purpose
Gene Linkage and Recombination
Dominant and Recessive Traits and Phenotypic Ratios
Traditional gene mapping has been applied successfully to a variety of organisms including yeast, fungi, maize, and Drosophila. However, human gene mapping has only recently shared a similar spotlight. What factors have delayed the application of traditional gene-mapping techniques in humans?
DNA markers have greatly enhanced the mapping of genes in humans. What are DNA markers, and what advantage do they confer?
Two plants in a cross were each heterozygous for two gene pairs (Ab/aB) whose loci are linked and 25 mu apart. Assuming that crossing over occurs during the formation of both male and female gametes and that the A and B alleles are dominant, determine the phenotypic ratio of their offspring.
A number of human–mouse somatic cell hybrid clones were examined for the expression of specific human genes and the presence of human chromosomes. The results are summarized in the following table. Assign each gene to the chromosome on which it is located.
A female of genotype
produces 100 meiotic tetrads. Of these, 68 show no crossover events. Of the remaining 32, 20 show a crossover between a and b, 10 show a crossover between b and c, and 2 show a double crossover between a and b and between b and c. Of the 400 gametes produced, how many of each of the 8 different genotypes will be produced? Assuming the order a–b–c and the allele arrangement previously shown, what is the map distance between these loci?