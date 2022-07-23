Skip to main content
Ch. 5 - Chromosome Mapping in Eukaryotes
Klug - Concepts of Genetics 12th Edition
Klug12th EditionConcepts of Genetics ISBN: 9780135564776Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksKlug 12th EditionCh. 5 - Chromosome Mapping in EukaryotesProblem 20
Chapter 5, Problem 20

Are mitotic recombinations and sister chromatid exchanges effective in producing genetic variability in an individual? in the offspring of individuals?

Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the definitions: Mitotic recombination is the exchange of genetic material between homologous chromosomes during mitosis, while sister chromatid exchange (SCE) is the exchange of DNA between sister chromatids during mitosis.
Consider the genetic consequences within an individual: Since mitotic recombination and SCE occur in somatic cells, they can create genetic variability among the cells of that individual, potentially leading to mosaicism or somatic mutations.
Analyze the impact on offspring: Because mitotic recombination and SCE happen in somatic cells and not in germ cells (sperm or egg), these events generally do not affect the genetic makeup of the offspring.
Contrast with meiotic recombination: Genetic variability in offspring primarily arises from meiotic recombination during gamete formation, which reshuffles alleles between homologous chromosomes in germ cells.
Summarize the effectiveness: Mitotic recombination and SCE contribute to genetic variability within an individual’s somatic cells but are not effective mechanisms for producing genetic variability in the offspring.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Mitotic Recombination

Mitotic recombination is a process during mitosis where homologous chromosomes exchange genetic material, leading to genetic changes in somatic cells. It can create genetic mosaicism within an individual but does not affect germ cells, so it generally does not contribute to genetic variability in offspring.
Sister Chromatid Exchange (SCE)

Sister chromatid exchange involves the reciprocal exchange of DNA between sister chromatids during mitosis. Since sister chromatids are identical copies, SCE does not usually result in new genetic variation within the individual or offspring, but it can indicate DNA repair or genomic instability.
Genetic Variability and Inheritance

Genetic variability in offspring arises mainly from meiotic recombination and independent assortment during gamete formation. Changes occurring in somatic cells, like mitotic recombination or SCE, typically do not affect the germline and thus are not passed to offspring, limiting their role in inherited genetic diversity.
