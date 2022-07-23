Drosophila females homozygous for the third chromosomal genes pink and ebony (the same genes from Problem 16) were crossed with males homozygous for the second chromosomal gene dumpy. Because these genes are recessive, all offspring were wild type (normal). F1 females were testcrossed to triply recessive males. If we assume that the two linked genes, pink and ebony, are 20 mu apart, predict the results of this cross. If the reciprocal cross were made (F1 males—where no crossing over occurs—with triply recessive females), how would the results vary, if at all?
Are mitotic recombinations and sister chromatid exchanges effective in producing genetic variability in an individual? in the offspring of individuals?
In Drosophila, two mutations, Stubble (Sb) and curled (cu), are linked on chromosome III. Stubble is a dominant gene that is lethal in a homozygous state, and curled is a recessive gene. If a female of the genotype
is to be mated to detect recombinants among her offspring, what male genotype would you choose as a mate?
If the cross described in Problem 18 were made, and if Sb and cu are 8.2 map units apart on chromosome III, and if 1000 offspring were recovered, what would be the outcome of the cross, assuming that equal numbers of males and females were observed?
What possible conclusions can be drawn from the observations that in male Drosophila, no crossing over occurs, and that during meiosis, synaptonemal complexes are not seen in males but are observed in females where crossing over occurs?
An organism of the genotype AaBbCc was testcrossed to a triply recessive organism (aabbcc). The genotypes of the progeny are presented in the following table.
If these three genes were all assorting independently, how many genotypic and phenotypic classes would result in the offspring, and in what proportion, assuming simple dominance and recessiveness in each gene pair?
Answer part (a) again, assuming the three genes are so tightly linked on a single chromosome that no crossover gametes were recovered in the sample of offspring.