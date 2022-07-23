Skip to main content
In Drosophila, Dichaete (D) is a mutation on chromosome III with a dominant effect on wing shape. It is lethal when homozygous. The genes ebony body (e) and pink eye (p) are recessive mutations on chromosome III. Flies from a Dichaete stock were crossed to homozygous ebony, pink flies, and the F1 progeny, with a Dichaete phenotype, were backcrossed to the ebony, pink homozygotes. Using the results of this backcross shown in the table,
Table showing phenotypes and their numbers from a Dichaete and ebony, pink backcross in Drosophila flies.
What is the sequence and interlocus distance between these three genes?

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Identify the parental and recombinant phenotypes from the table. The parental phenotypes are the most frequent classes, which are 'Dichaete' (401) and 'ebony, pink' (389). The recombinant phenotypes are the less frequent classes, such as 'Dichaete, ebony' (84), 'pink' (96), 'Dichaete, pink' (2), 'ebony' (3), 'Dichaete, ebony, pink' (12), and 'wild type' (13).
Step 2: Determine the gene order by analyzing double crossover classes. The double crossover phenotypes are the rarest classes, which are 'Dichaete, pink' (2) and 'ebony' (3). These indicate which gene is in the middle because double crossovers affect the middle gene. Compare these to the parental types to infer the gene order.
Step 3: Calculate the recombination frequencies between each pair of genes. Use the formula for recombination frequency (RF): \(\text{RF} = \frac{\text{Number of recombinant offspring}}{\text{Total number of offspring}} \times 100\) Calculate RF for each gene pair by summing the appropriate recombinant classes that involve crossovers between those genes.
Step 4: Assign the gene order based on the double crossover analysis and recombination frequencies. The gene in the middle will be the one involved in the double crossover classes. The two outer genes will have recombination frequencies that add up approximately to the total distance between the outermost genes.
Step 5: Calculate the interlocus distances (map units) between the genes using the recombination frequencies. The distances between genes are expressed in centiMorgans (cM), where 1% recombination frequency equals 1 cM. Use the recombination frequencies calculated to find the distances between each pair of genes.

