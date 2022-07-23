Describe the origin of F' bacteria and merozygotes.

Textbook Question
Describe the basis for chromosome mapping in the Hfr x F⁻ crosses.
Why are the recombinants produced from an Hfr x F⁻ cross rarely, if ever, F⁺?
In a transformation experiment, donor DNA was obtained from a prototroph bacterial strain (a⁺b⁺c⁺), and the recipient was a triple auxotroph (a⁻b⁻c⁻). What general conclusions can you draw about the linkage relationships among the three genes from the following transformant classes that were recovered?
Describe the role of heteroduplex formation during transformation.
Explain the observations that led Zinder and Lederberg to conclude that the prototrophs recovered in their transduction experiments were not the result of F⁺ mediated conjugation.