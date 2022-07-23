Skip to main content
Ch. 6 - Genetic Analysis and Mapping in Bacteria and Bacteriophages
Why are the recombinants produced from an Hfr x F⁻ cross rarely, if ever, F⁺?

Understand the nature of Hfr and F⁻ strains: An Hfr (High frequency recombination) strain has the F factor integrated into its bacterial chromosome, while an F⁻ strain lacks the F factor entirely.
Recall the process of conjugation between Hfr and F⁻: During conjugation, the Hfr cell attempts to transfer part of its chromosome, starting from the integrated F factor origin, into the F⁻ recipient.
Recognize that the F factor is part of the bacterial chromosome in Hfr cells, so the transfer begins with the F factor sequence but usually does not complete the entire F factor transfer before the mating bridge breaks.
Since the F factor is transferred last in the sequence, the F⁻ recipient rarely receives the complete F factor, meaning it usually remains F⁻ even after recombination.
Therefore, recombinants produced from an Hfr x F⁻ cross are typically chromosomal recombinants (with new genetic traits) but remain F⁻ because the full F factor is not transferred and integrated.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Hfr and F⁻ Bacterial Mating

Hfr (High frequency recombination) strains have the F factor integrated into their chromosome, allowing them to transfer chromosomal genes to F⁻ cells during conjugation. F⁻ cells lack the F factor and can receive genetic material but typically do not become F⁺ after mating with Hfr.
Mechanism of F Factor Transfer in Hfr x F⁻ Cross

During conjugation, the Hfr cell initiates transfer from the integrated F factor origin, transferring chromosomal genes first. The entire F factor is rarely transferred because it is located at the end of the transfer sequence, so the recipient usually remains F⁻.
Recombinant Formation and F Factor Status

Recombinants arise when chromosomal genes from the Hfr donor integrate into the F⁻ recipient's genome. Since the full F factor is seldom transferred, recombinants typically gain new chromosomal traits but do not acquire the F plasmid, thus remaining F⁻ rather than becoming F⁺.
Related Practice
Textbook Question

List all major differences between:

(a) The F⁺ x F⁻ and the Hfr x F⁻ bacterial crosses

(b) The F⁺, F⁻, Hfr, and F' bacteria.

Textbook Question

Describe the basis for chromosome mapping in the Hfr x F⁻ crosses.

Textbook Question
In general, when recombination experiments are conducted with bacteria, participating bacteria are mixed in complete medium, then transferred to a minimal growth medium. Why isn't the protocol reversed: minimal medium first, complete medium second?
Textbook Question

Describe the origin of F' bacteria and merozygotes.

Textbook Question

In a transformation experiment, donor DNA was obtained from a prototroph bacterial strain (a⁺b⁺c⁺), and the recipient was a triple auxotroph (a⁻b⁻c⁻). What general conclusions can you draw about the linkage relationships among the three genes from the following transformant classes that were recovered?

Textbook Question

Describe the role of heteroduplex formation during transformation.

