Textbook Question
With respect to F⁺ and F⁻ bacterial matings, answer the following questions: What is the genetic basis for a bacterium's being F⁺.
602
views
With respect to F⁺ and F⁻ bacterial matings, answer the following questions: What is the genetic basis for a bacterium's being F⁺.
List all major differences between:
(a) The F⁺ x F⁻ and the Hfr x F⁻ bacterial crosses
(b) The F⁺, F⁻, Hfr, and F' bacteria.
Describe the basis for chromosome mapping in the Hfr x F⁻ crosses.
Why are the recombinants produced from an Hfr x F⁻ cross rarely, if ever, F⁺?
Describe the origin of F' bacteria and merozygotes.
In a transformation experiment, donor DNA was obtained from a prototroph bacterial strain (a⁺b⁺c⁺), and the recipient was a triple auxotroph (a⁻b⁻c⁻). What general conclusions can you draw about the linkage relationships among the three genes from the following transformant classes that were recovered?