Ch. 6 - Genetic Analysis and Mapping in Bacteria and Bacteriophages
Klug - Concepts of Genetics 12th Edition
Klug - Concepts of Genetics 12th Edition
Ch. 6 - Genetic Analysis and Mapping in Bacteria and Bacteriophages
Chapter 6, Problem 3c

With respect to F⁺ and F⁻ bacterial matings, answer the following questions: What is the genetic basis for a bacterium's being F⁺.

1
Understand that the terms F⁺ and F⁻ refer to the presence or absence of the F factor (fertility factor) in bacteria, which is a plasmid that enables conjugation.
Recognize that an F⁺ bacterium contains the F plasmid, which carries genes necessary for the formation of a sex pilus and the transfer of genetic material to an F⁻ bacterium.
Know that the F plasmid is an extrachromosomal DNA element, meaning it exists independently of the bacterial chromosomal DNA.
Realize that the genetic basis for a bacterium being F⁺ is the presence of this F plasmid, which encodes the machinery for conjugation and DNA transfer.
Summarize that the F⁺ state is determined by whether the bacterium harbors the F plasmid, making it capable of donating genetic material during bacterial conjugation.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

F Plasmid (F Factor)

The F plasmid, or fertility factor, is a circular DNA molecule in bacteria that carries genes enabling the formation of a sex pilus and the initiation of conjugation. A bacterium possessing this plasmid is termed F⁺ and can transfer genetic material to F⁻ cells.
Conjugation in Bacteria

Conjugation is a process where genetic material is transferred from an F⁺ donor bacterium to an F⁻ recipient through direct contact via the sex pilus. This mechanism facilitates horizontal gene transfer and genetic diversity among bacterial populations.
Genetic Basis of F⁺ Status

A bacterium is F⁺ because it contains the F plasmid, which encodes the genes necessary for pilus formation and DNA transfer. The presence of this plasmid distinguishes F⁺ cells from F⁻ cells, which lack the F factor and cannot initiate conjugation.
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Write a short summary that contrasts how recombination occurs in bacteria and bacteriophages.

Textbook Question

With respect to F⁺ and F⁻ bacterial matings, answer the following questions: How was it established that physical contact between cells was necessary?

Textbook Question

With respect to F⁺ and F⁻ bacterial matings, answer the following questions: How was it established that chromosome transfer was unidirectional?

Textbook Question

List all major differences between:

(a) The F⁺ x F⁻ and the Hfr x F⁻ bacterial crosses

(b) The F⁺, F⁻, Hfr, and F' bacteria.

Textbook Question

Describe the basis for chromosome mapping in the Hfr x F⁻ crosses.

Textbook Question
In general, when recombination experiments are conducted with bacteria, participating bacteria are mixed in complete medium, then transferred to a minimal growth medium. Why isn't the protocol reversed: minimal medium first, complete medium second?
