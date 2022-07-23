How do we know that bacteriophages recombine genetic material through transduction and that cell-to-cell contact is not essential for transduction to occur?
Write a short summary that contrasts how recombination occurs in bacteria and bacteriophages.
Key Concepts
Bacterial Recombination Mechanisms
Phage Recombination Processes
Differences in Recombination Context and Purpose
How do we know that intergenic exchange occurs in bacteriophages?
How do we know that in bacteriophage T4 the rII locus is subdivided into two regions, or cistrons?
With respect to F⁺ and F⁻ bacterial matings, answer the following questions: How was it established that physical contact between cells was necessary?
With respect to F⁺ and F⁻ bacterial matings, answer the following questions: How was it established that chromosome transfer was unidirectional?
With respect to F⁺ and F⁻ bacterial matings, answer the following questions: What is the genetic basis for a bacterium's being F⁺.