Ch. 7 - Sex Determination and Sex Chromosomes
Klug - Concepts of Genetics 12th Edition
Klug12th EditionConcepts of Genetics ISBN: 9780135564776Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksKlug 12th EditionCh. 7 - Sex Determination and Sex ChromosomesProblem 25
Chapter 7, Problem 25

The Amami spiny rat (Tokudaia osimensis) lacks a Y chromosome, yet scientists at Hokkaido University in Japan have reported that key sex-determining genes continue to be expressed in this species. Provide possible explanations for why male differentiation can still occur in this mammalian species despite the absence of a Y chromosome.

Understand the role of the Y chromosome in typical mammalian sex determination. Normally, the Y chromosome carries the SRY (Sex-determining Region Y) gene, which triggers male development by initiating a cascade of gene expression leading to the formation of testes.
Consider alternative mechanisms for male differentiation in the absence of a Y chromosome. One possibility is that the SRY gene or its functional equivalent has translocated to another chromosome, allowing male development to proceed without the Y chromosome.
Explore the role of downstream genes in the sex-determination pathway. Genes such as SOX9, which is activated by SRY, may still be functional and capable of driving male differentiation even if SRY is absent or relocated.
Investigate the possibility of epigenetic regulation. Epigenetic modifications, such as DNA methylation or histone modifications, could activate male-specific genes in the absence of a Y chromosome, ensuring the expression of key sex-determining genes.
Examine the evolutionary context of the Amami spiny rat. Over time, this species may have developed unique genetic or regulatory adaptations that compensate for the loss of the Y chromosome, allowing male differentiation to occur through alternative pathways.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Sex Determination Mechanisms

Sex determination in mammals typically involves the presence of sex chromosomes, with the Y chromosome playing a crucial role in male differentiation. However, alternative mechanisms can exist, such as environmental factors or the presence of specific genes that can trigger male development even in the absence of a Y chromosome.
Gene Expression and Regulation

Gene expression refers to the process by which information from a gene is used to synthesize functional gene products, like proteins. In the case of the Amami spiny rat, key sex-determining genes may still be expressed through regulatory mechanisms that do not rely on the Y chromosome, allowing for male differentiation.
Evolutionary Adaptations

Evolutionary adaptations can lead to unique reproductive strategies in species. The Amami spiny rat may have developed alternative pathways for sex determination that compensate for the lack of a Y chromosome, showcasing how species can adapt to their environments and maintain reproductive functions despite genetic anomalies.
