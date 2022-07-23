Skip to main content
Ch. 7 - Sex Determination and Sex Chromosomes
Klug - Concepts of Genetics 12th Edition
Chapter 7, Problem 24

In the wasp Bracon hebetor, a form of parthenogenesis (the development of unfertilized eggs into progeny) resulting in haploid organisms is not uncommon. All haploids are males. When offspring arise from fertilization, females almost invariably result. P. W. Whiting has shown that an X-linked gene with nine multiple alleles (Xₐ, Xb, etc.) controls sex determination. Any homozygous or hemizygous condition results in males, and any heterozygous condition results in females. If an Xₐ/Xb female mates with an Xₐ male and lays 50 percent fertilized and 50 percent unfertilized eggs, what proportion of male and female offspring will result?

Step 1: Understand the genetic mechanism of sex determination in Bracon hebetor. Males are haploid and arise from unfertilized eggs, while females are diploid and arise from fertilized eggs. The X-linked gene with multiple alleles determines sex: homozygous or hemizygous conditions result in males, and heterozygous conditions result in females.
Step 2: Analyze the parental genotypes. The female is Xₐ/Xb, and the male is Xₐ. When fertilization occurs, the female contributes one of her X chromosomes (either Xₐ or Xb), and the male contributes his Xₐ chromosome. Unfertilized eggs will only carry one X chromosome from the female (either Xₐ or Xb).
Step 3: Determine the possible genotypes of the offspring. For fertilized eggs, the combinations are: Xₐ (from the male) with Xₐ (from the female), resulting in Xₐ/Xₐ (male), and Xₐ (from the male) with Xb (from the female), resulting in Xₐ/Xb (female). For unfertilized eggs, the genotypes are Xₐ (male) and Xb (male), as these are hemizygous conditions.
Step 4: Calculate the proportions of each genotype. Since 50% of the eggs are fertilized and 50% are unfertilized, and the female contributes Xₐ and Xb equally, the probabilities for each genotype are: 25% Xₐ/Xₐ (male), 25% Xₐ/Xb (female), 25% Xₐ (male), and 25% Xb (male).
Step 5: Summarize the proportions of male and female offspring. Combine the probabilities of all male genotypes (Xₐ/Xₐ, Xₐ, and Xb) and all female genotypes (Xₐ/Xb). The final proportions are 75% males and 25% females.

Parthenogenesis

Parthenogenesis is a form of asexual reproduction where an organism develops from an unfertilized egg. In species that exhibit this reproductive strategy, such as the wasp Bracon hebetor, the offspring are typically haploid, meaning they have only one set of chromosomes. This results in all haploid offspring being male, as they inherit only one X chromosome from their mother.
Sex Determination and X-linked Genes

In many organisms, sex determination can be influenced by specific genes located on the X chromosome. In the case of Bracon hebetor, an X-linked gene with multiple alleles determines the sex of the offspring. Males are produced when the individual is either homozygous or hemizygous for the alleles, while females arise from heterozygous conditions, showcasing the role of genetic makeup in determining sex.
Genetic Cross and Offspring Ratios

A genetic cross involves mating individuals with known genotypes to predict the genotypes and phenotypes of their offspring. In this scenario, an Xₐ/Xb female mated with an Xₐ male produces a mix of fertilized and unfertilized eggs. The resulting offspring ratios can be calculated based on the genetic contributions from each parent, leading to a specific proportion of male and female offspring based on the alleles inherited.
