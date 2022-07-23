Skip to main content
Chapter 8, Problem 22c

A couple planning their family are aware that through the past three generations on the husband's side a substantial number of stillbirths have occurred and several malformed babies were born who died early in childhood. The wife has studied genetics and urges her husband to visit a genetic counseling clinic, where a complete karyotype-banding analysis is performed. Although the tests show that he has a normal complement of 46 chromosomes, banding analysis reveals that one member of the chromosome 1 pair (in group A) contains an inversion covering 70 percent of its length. The homolog of chromosome 1 and all other chromosomes show the normal banding sequence.
Would you advise the woman that she will have to bring each pregnancy to term to determine whether the fetus is normal? If not, what else can you suggest?



Understand the nature of the chromosomal inversion: The husband has a paracentric inversion on one chromosome 1, meaning a segment within one arm of the chromosome is reversed, but the chromosome number remains normal (46 chromosomes). This inversion covers 70% of the chromosome length, which is quite large.
Recognize the genetic consequences of a paracentric inversion during meiosis: When homologous chromosomes pair up, the inverted segment forms a loop to align properly. Crossing over within this loop can produce abnormal chromatids with duplications and deletions, often leading to inviable gametes or miscarriages.
Consider the risk to offspring: Because the husband is heterozygous for the inversion, some of his sperm may carry recombinant chromosomes with unbalanced genetic material, potentially causing miscarriages, stillbirths, or malformed babies. However, some gametes will carry either the normal or the inverted chromosome intact, which can produce normal offspring.
Evaluate the advice about pregnancy management: It is not necessary to bring every pregnancy to term to determine fetal normality. Instead, prenatal diagnostic techniques such as chorionic villus sampling (CVS) or amniocentesis can be used to obtain fetal cells for karyotyping to check for chromosomal abnormalities early in pregnancy.
Suggest genetic counseling and possible preimplantation genetic diagnosis (PGD): The couple should be advised to consult with a genetic counselor to understand the risks and options. If they pursue assisted reproductive technologies, PGD can be used to select embryos without unbalanced chromosomal rearrangements before implantation, reducing the risk of affected offspring.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Chromosomal Inversions

A chromosomal inversion occurs when a segment of a chromosome breaks off, flips, and reinserts in the reverse orientation. Inversions can be pericentric (including the centromere) or paracentric (excluding the centromere). While carriers often have a normal phenotype, inversions can lead to abnormal gametes during meiosis, increasing the risk of miscarriages or malformed offspring.
Genetic Counseling and Prenatal Diagnosis

Genetic counseling helps at-risk couples understand the implications of chromosomal abnormalities and reproductive risks. Prenatal diagnostic techniques, such as chorionic villus sampling or amniocentesis, allow early detection of chromosomal rearrangements in the fetus, enabling informed decisions without waiting for pregnancy to reach term.
Meiotic Consequences of Structural Chromosome Rearrangements

During meiosis, chromosomes with inversions form loops to align homologous regions, which can lead to abnormal crossover products. These can produce unbalanced gametes with duplications or deletions, causing miscarriages or congenital abnormalities. Understanding this helps predict reproductive risks and guides clinical management.
