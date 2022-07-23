In a cross in Drosophila, a female heterozygous for the autosomally linked genes a, b, c, d, and e (abcde/ +++++) was testcrossed with a male homozygous for all recessive alleles. Even though the distance between each of the loci was at least 3 map units, only four phenotypes were recovered, yielding the following data:

Why are many expected crossover phenotypes missing? Can any of these loci be mapped from the data given here? If so, determine map distances.