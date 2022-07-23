A couple planning their family are aware that through the past three generations on the husband's side a substantial number of stillbirths have occurred and several malformed babies were born who died early in childhood. The wife has studied genetics and urges her husband to visit a genetic counseling clinic, where a complete karyotype-banding analysis is performed. Although the tests show that he has a normal complement of 46 chromosomes, banding analysis reveals that one member of the chromosome 1 pair (in group A) contains an inversion covering 70 percent of its length. The homolog of chromosome 1 and all other chromosomes show the normal banding sequence.
What can you predict about the probability of abnormality/normality of their future children?
The outcome of a single crossover between nonsister chromatids in the inversion loop of an inversion heterozygote varies depending on whether the inversion is of the paracentric or pericentric type. What differences are expected?
How would you explain the high incidence of past stillbirths?
Would you advise the woman that she will have to bring each pregnancy to term to determine whether the fetus is normal? If not, what else can you suggest?
In a cross in Drosophila, a female heterozygous for the autosomally linked genes a, b, c, d, and e (abcde/ +++++) was testcrossed with a male homozygous for all recessive alleles. Even though the distance between each of the loci was at least 3 map units, only four phenotypes were recovered, yielding the following data:
Why are many expected crossover phenotypes missing? Can any of these loci be mapped from the data given here? If so, determine map distances.
A woman who sought genetic counseling is found to be heterozygous for a chromosomal rearrangement between the second and third chromosomes. Her chromosomes, compared to those in a normal karyotype, are diagrammed to the right.
What kind of chromosomal aberration is shown?