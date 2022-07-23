Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch. 8 - Chromosome Mutations: Variation in Number and Arrangement
Klug - Concepts of Genetics 12th Edition
Klug12th EditionConcepts of Genetics ISBN: 9780135564776Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksKlug 12th EditionCh. 8 - Chromosome Mutations: Variation in Number and ArrangementProblem 22a
Chapter 8, Problem 22a

A couple planning their family are aware that through the past three generations on the husband's side a substantial number of stillbirths have occurred and several malformed babies were born who died early in childhood. The wife has studied genetics and urges her husband to visit a genetic counseling clinic, where a complete karyotype-banding analysis is performed. Although the tests show that he has a normal complement of 46 chromosomes, banding analysis reveals that one member of the chromosome 1 pair (in group A) contains an inversion covering 70 percent of its length. The homolog of chromosome 1 and all other chromosomes show the normal banding sequence.
How would you explain the high incidence of past stillbirths?

Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that a chromosomal inversion occurs when a segment of a chromosome breaks off, flips around, and reattaches, altering the gene order without changing the total amount of genetic material.
Recognize that the husband carries a large inversion on one chromosome 1 homolog, covering 70% of its length, while the other homolog and all other chromosomes are normal.
Recall that during meiosis, homologous chromosomes pair and undergo crossing over; in the presence of an inversion, this pairing forms an inversion loop to align homologous regions properly.
Note that crossing over within the inversion loop can produce recombinant chromosomes with duplications and deletions, leading to unbalanced gametes.
Conclude that fertilization involving these unbalanced gametes can result in embryos with genetic imbalances, causing stillbirths or severe malformations, explaining the high incidence of these outcomes in the husband's family history.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
41s
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Chromosomal Inversions

A chromosomal inversion occurs when a segment of a chromosome breaks off, flips, and reinserts in the reverse orientation. Although the total genetic material remains the same, inversions can disrupt gene function or interfere with chromosome pairing during meiosis, potentially leading to abnormal gametes.
Recommended video:
Guided course
05:15
Inversions

Meiotic Pairing and Recombination in Inversion Heterozygotes

In individuals heterozygous for an inversion, homologous chromosomes form inversion loops during meiosis to align properly. Crossing over within the inverted segment can produce unbalanced gametes with duplications or deletions, increasing the risk of miscarriages, stillbirths, or congenital abnormalities in offspring.
Recommended video:
Guided course
05:15
Inversions

Genetic Counseling and Karyotype Analysis

Genetic counseling uses karyotype analysis to detect chromosomal abnormalities like inversions. Even with a normal chromosome count, banding patterns reveal structural changes that can explain recurrent reproductive issues. Counseling helps families understand risks and reproductive options.
Recommended video:
Guided course
02:48
Chi Square Analysis
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Having correctly established the F₂ ratio in Problem 18, predict the F₂ ratio of a 'dihybrid' cross involving two independently assorting characteristics (e.g., P₁ = WWWWAAAA x wwwwaaaa).

640
views
Textbook Question
The mutations called bobbed in Drosophila result from variable reductions (deletions) in the number of amplified genes coding for rRNA. Researchers trying to maintain bobbed stocks have often documented their tendency to revert to wild type in successive generations. Propose a mechanism based on meiotic recombination which could account for this reversion phenomenon. Why would wild-type flies become more prevalent in Drosophila cultures?
480
views
Textbook Question

The outcome of a single crossover between nonsister chromatids in the inversion loop of an inversion heterozygote varies depending on whether the inversion is of the paracentric or pericentric type. What differences are expected?

541
views
Textbook Question

A couple planning their family are aware that through the past three generations on the husband's side a substantial number of stillbirths have occurred and several malformed babies were born who died early in childhood. The wife has studied genetics and urges her husband to visit a genetic counseling clinic, where a complete karyotype-banding analysis is performed. Although the tests show that he has a normal complement of 46 chromosomes, banding analysis reveals that one member of the chromosome 1 pair (in group A) contains an inversion covering 70 percent of its length. The homolog of chromosome 1 and all other chromosomes show the normal banding sequence.

What can you predict about the probability of abnormality/normality of their future children?

430
views
Textbook Question

A couple planning their family are aware that through the past three generations on the husband's side a substantial number of stillbirths have occurred and several malformed babies were born who died early in childhood. The wife has studied genetics and urges her husband to visit a genetic counseling clinic, where a complete karyotype-banding analysis is performed. Although the tests show that he has a normal complement of 46 chromosomes, banding analysis reveals that one member of the chromosome 1 pair (in group A) contains an inversion covering 70 percent of its length. The homolog of chromosome 1 and all other chromosomes show the normal banding sequence.

Would you advise the woman that she will have to bring each pregnancy to term to determine whether the fetus is normal? If not, what else can you suggest?

449
views
Textbook Question

In a cross in Drosophila, a female heterozygous for the autosomally linked genes a, b, c, d, and e (abcde/ +++++) was testcrossed with a male homozygous for all recessive alleles. Even though the distance between each of the loci was at least 3 map units, only four phenotypes were recovered, yielding the following data:

Why are many expected crossover phenotypes missing? Can any of these loci be mapped from the data given here? If so, determine map distances.

876
views