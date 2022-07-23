Skip to main content
Ch. 8 - Chromosome Mutations: Variation in Number and Arrangement
Klug - Concepts of Genetics 12th Edition
Klug12th EditionConcepts of Genetics ISBN: 9780135564776Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksKlug 12th EditionCh. 8 - Chromosome Mutations: Variation in Number and ArrangementProblem 21
Chapter 8, Problem 21

The outcome of a single crossover between nonsister chromatids in the inversion loop of an inversion heterozygote varies depending on whether the inversion is of the paracentric or pericentric type. What differences are expected?

Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the key terms: A paracentric inversion occurs when the inversion does not include the centromere, while a pericentric inversion includes the centromere. Both types involve a segment of a chromosome being flipped 180 degrees, but their outcomes differ during meiosis due to the involvement of the centromere.
In a paracentric inversion, during meiosis, a single crossover within the inversion loop results in the formation of a dicentric chromatid (with two centromeres) and an acentric fragment (lacking a centromere). The dicentric chromatid often breaks during anaphase I, and the acentric fragment is lost because it cannot attach to the spindle apparatus.
In a pericentric inversion, a single crossover within the inversion loop results in chromatids with duplications and deletions of genetic material. This happens because the centromere is included in the inversion, and the crossover disrupts the normal alignment of homologous regions.
Compare the outcomes: In paracentric inversions, the primary issue is the mechanical instability caused by the dicentric and acentric chromatids, leading to chromosome breakage and loss. In pericentric inversions, the main problem is the production of unbalanced gametes due to duplications and deletions of genetic material.
Summarize the differences: Paracentric inversions lead to structural instability (dicentric and acentric chromatids), while pericentric inversions result in genetic imbalances (duplications and deletions). Both types of inversions reduce fertility due to the production of nonviable gametes.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Crossover Events

Crossover events occur during meiosis when homologous chromosomes exchange genetic material. This process is crucial for genetic diversity, as it can result in new combinations of alleles. The outcome of a crossover can vary significantly based on the chromosomal structure and the specific regions involved, particularly in the context of inversions.
Inversion Types

Inversions are chromosomal rearrangements where a segment of a chromosome is reversed end to end. There are two main types: paracentric inversions, which do not include the centromere, and pericentric inversions, which do. The type of inversion affects the outcome of crossover events, particularly in how they can lead to viable or nonviable gametes.
Genetic Consequences of Inversions

The genetic consequences of inversions can lead to various outcomes during meiosis, including the production of gametes with duplications or deletions of genetic material. In paracentric inversions, crossover can result in acentric fragments that are lost, while pericentric inversions can produce gametes with altered gene dosage. Understanding these consequences is essential for predicting the viability of offspring.
