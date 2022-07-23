Step 2: Define the genotypes of the parents. The monosomic parent has one chromosome 4 with the bent bristle allele (let's denote it as b) and no homologous chromosome 4. The diploid parent has two chromosome 4s with normal bristle alleles (denote as B). So, the monosomic parent genotype is b/– (where – indicates missing chromosome), and the diploid parent genotype is B/B.