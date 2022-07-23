Mendelian ratios are modified in crosses involving autotetraploids. Assume that one plant expresses the dominant trait green seeds and is homozygous (WWWW). This plant is crossed to one with white seeds that is also homozygous (wwww). If only one dominant allele is sufficient to produce green seeds, predict the F₁ and F₂ results of such a cross. Assume that synapsis between chromosome pairs is random during meiosis.