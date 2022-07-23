The primrose, Primula kewensis, has 36 chromosomes that are similar in appearance to the chromosomes in two related species, P. floribunda (2n=18) and P. verticillata (2n=18). How could P. kewensis arise from these species? How would you describe P. kewensis in genetic terms?
Drosophila may be monosomic for chromosome 4, yet remain fertile. Contrast the F₁ and F₂ results of the following crosses involving the recessive chromosome 4 trait, bent bristles:
monosomic IV, normal bristles x diploid, bent bristles.
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
Key Concepts
Monosomy and Its Effects
Inheritance of Recessive Traits
Genetic Crosses and Segregation Patterns
Certain varieties of chrysanthemums contain 18, 36, 54, 72, and 90 chromosomes; all are multiples of a basic set of nine chromosomes. How would you describe these varieties genetically? What feature do the karyotypes of each variety share? A variety with 27 chromosomes has been discovered, but it is sterile. Why?
Drosophila may be monosomic for chromosome 4, yet remain fertile. Contrast the F₁ and F₂ results of the following crosses involving the recessive chromosome 4 trait, bent bristles:
monosomic IV, bent bristles x diploid, normal bristles
Mendelian ratios are modified in crosses involving autotetraploids. Assume that one plant expresses the dominant trait green seeds and is homozygous (WWWW). This plant is crossed to one with white seeds that is also homozygous (wwww). If only one dominant allele is sufficient to produce green seeds, predict the F₁ and F₂ results of such a cross. Assume that synapsis between chromosome pairs is random during meiosis.
Having correctly established the F₂ ratio in Problem 18, predict the F₂ ratio of a 'dihybrid' cross involving two independently assorting characteristics (e.g., P₁ = WWWWAAAA x wwwwaaaa).