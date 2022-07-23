Contrast the genetic composition of gametes derived from tetrads of inversion heterozygotes where crossing over occurs within a paracentric versus a pericentric inversion.
What roles have inversions and translocations played in the evolutionary process?
Key Concepts
Chromosomal Inversions
Chromosomal Translocations
Evolutionary Significance of Chromosomal Rearrangements
Human adult hemoglobin is a tetramer containing two alpha (α) and two beta (β) polypeptide chains. The α gene cluster on chromosome 16 and the β gene cluster on chromosome 11 share amino acid similarities such that 61 of the amino acids of the α-globin polypeptide (141 amino acids long) are shared in identical sequence with the β-globin polypeptide (146 amino acids long). How might one explain the existence of two polypeptides with partially shared function and structure on two different chromosomes?
Discuss Ohno's hypothesis on the role of gene duplication in the process of evolution. What evidence supports this hypothesis?
The primrose, Primula kewensis, has 36 chromosomes that are similar in appearance to the chromosomes in two related species, P. floribunda (2n=18) and P. verticillata (2n=18). How could P. kewensis arise from these species? How would you describe P. kewensis in genetic terms?
Certain varieties of chrysanthemums contain 18, 36, 54, 72, and 90 chromosomes; all are multiples of a basic set of nine chromosomes. How would you describe these varieties genetically? What feature do the karyotypes of each variety share? A variety with 27 chromosomes has been discovered, but it is sterile. Why?
Drosophila may be monosomic for chromosome 4, yet remain fertile. Contrast the F₁ and F₂ results of the following crosses involving the recessive chromosome 4 trait, bent bristles:
monosomic IV, bent bristles x diploid, normal bristles