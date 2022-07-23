Textbook Question
How do we know that the mutant Bar-eye phenotype in Drosophila is due to a duplicated gene region rather than to a change in the nucleotide sequence of a gene?
Write a short essay that discusses five altered phenotypes that result from specific chromosomal aberrations.
Define these pairs of terms, and distinguish between them.
aneuploidy/ euploidy
monosomy/ trisomy
Patau syndrome/ Edwards syndrome
autopolyploidy/ allopolyploidy
autotetraploid/ amphidiploid
paracentric inversion/ pericentric inversion
What evidence suggests that Down syndrome is more often the result of nondisjunction during oogenesis rather than during spermatogenesis?
Contrast the fertility of an allotetraploid with an autotriploid and an autotetraploid.