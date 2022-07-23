Textbook Question
Write a short essay that discusses five altered phenotypes that result from specific chromosomal aberrations.
Define these pairs of terms, and distinguish between them.
aneuploidy/ euploidy
monosomy/ trisomy
Patau syndrome/ Edwards syndrome
autopolyploidy/ allopolyploidy
autotetraploid/ amphidiploid
paracentric inversion/ pericentric inversion
For a species with a diploid number of 18, indicate how many chromosomes will be present in the somatic nuclei of individuals that are haploid, tetraploid, trisomic, and monosomic.
Contrast the fertility of an allotetraploid with an autotriploid and an autotetraploid.
Describe the origin of cultivated American cotton.