Chapter 8, Problem 20

The mutations called bobbed in Drosophila result from variable reductions (deletions) in the number of amplified genes coding for rRNA. Researchers trying to maintain bobbed stocks have often documented their tendency to revert to wild type in successive generations. Propose a mechanism based on meiotic recombination which could account for this reversion phenomenon. Why would wild-type flies become more prevalent in Drosophila cultures?

1
Understand that the bobbed mutation in Drosophila is due to deletions in rRNA gene copies, which are essential for ribosome function and thus for protein synthesis.
Recognize that during meiosis, homologous chromosomes can undergo recombination, a process where segments of DNA are exchanged between homologous chromosomes.
Consider that if a bobbed chromosome (with deletions) pairs with a wild-type chromosome (with normal rRNA gene copies) during meiosis, recombination can occur between these homologous regions.
Propose that recombination could result in a crossover event where the bobbed chromosome receives a segment from the wild-type chromosome, restoring the deleted rRNA gene copies.
Conclude that over successive generations, this recombination and restoration process could lead to an increase in wild-type flies, as they have a selective advantage due to more efficient protein synthesis.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Meiotic Recombination

Meiotic recombination is a process during meiosis where homologous chromosomes exchange genetic material. This results in new allele combinations in gametes, which can lead to genetic diversity in offspring. In the context of Drosophila, recombination can facilitate the restoration of wild-type alleles, counteracting the effects of mutations like bobbed.
Genetic Drift

Genetic drift is a mechanism of evolution that refers to random changes in allele frequencies within a population. In small populations, such as those of Drosophila, genetic drift can lead to the loss of mutant alleles over generations, allowing wild-type alleles to become more prevalent. This phenomenon can explain the observed reversion to wild type in bobbed stocks.
Selection Pressure

Selection pressure refers to environmental factors that favor certain phenotypes over others, influencing the survival and reproduction of individuals. In Drosophila, if wild-type flies have a reproductive advantage or better survival rates compared to bobbed mutants, natural selection will increase the frequency of wild-type alleles in the population, leading to their prevalence over time.
