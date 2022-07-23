Skip to main content
Ch. 9 - Extranuclear Inheritance
Klug - Concepts of Genetics 12th Edition
Chapter 9, Problem 9

In Drosophila subobscura, the presence of a recessive gene called grandchildless (gs) causes the offspring of homozygous females, but not those of homozygous males, to be sterile. Can you offer an explanation as to why females and not males are affected by the mutant gene?

Understand the problem: The grandchildless (gs) gene is recessive and causes sterility in the offspring of homozygous females. This suggests that the gene's effect is sex-specific and likely tied to a biological process unique to females.
Recall the basics of Drosophila reproduction: In Drosophila, females contribute cytoplasmic components (e.g., mitochondria, maternal mRNA, and proteins) to the egg during oogenesis. These components are critical for early embryonic development.
Hypothesize the gene's role: The gs gene likely affects a process specific to oogenesis, such as the production or function of maternal factors required for embryonic development. If these factors are defective or absent, the embryos may develop abnormally, leading to sterility in the offspring.
Explain why males are unaffected: Males do not contribute cytoplasmic components to the zygote; they only provide nuclear DNA through sperm. Therefore, the gs gene's effect on cytoplasmic components during oogenesis would not impact male fertility or the fertility of their offspring.
Conclude the explanation: The sterility of the offspring is due to the defective maternal factors provided by homozygous gs females during oogenesis. Since males do not contribute these factors, the gs gene does not affect their offspring's fertility.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Gene Expression and Sex Linkage

Gene expression refers to how genes are turned on or off in an organism, influencing traits. In Drosophila, certain genes can be sex-linked, meaning their effects differ between males and females due to the presence of different sex chromosomes. Understanding how the grandchildless (gs) gene operates in females but not in males is crucial for explaining the observed sterility.
Homozygosity and Sterility

Homozygosity occurs when an individual has two identical alleles for a particular gene. In this case, homozygous females carrying the gs gene exhibit sterility in their offspring, while homozygous males do not. This difference highlights the role of genetic makeup in reproductive capabilities and the impact of specific alleles on fertility.
Recessive Genes and Phenotypic Expression

Recessive genes require two copies (homozygosity) to manifest their effects in an organism. The gs gene is recessive, meaning that only homozygous females show the sterility phenotype. This concept is essential for understanding why the phenotype appears in females but not in males, who may carry the gene without expressing its effects.
Related Practice
Textbook Question

In diploid yeast strains, sporulation and subsequent meiosis can produce haploid ascospores, which may fuse to reestablish diploid cells. When ascospores from a segregational petite strain fuse with those of a normal wild-type strain, the diploid zygotes are all normal. Following meiosis, ascospores are petite and normal. Is the segregational petite phenotype inherited as a dominant or a recessive trait?

Textbook Question

Predict the results of a cross between ascospores from a segregational petite strain and a neutral petite strain. Indicate the phenotype of the zygote and the ascospores it may subsequently produce.

Textbook Question

In a cross of Lymnaea, the snail contributing the eggs was dextral but of unknown genotype. Both the genotype and the phenotype of the other snail are unknown. All F₁ offspring exhibited dextral coiling. Ten of the F₁ snails were allowed to undergo self-fertilization. One-half produced only dextrally coiled offspring, whereas the other half produced only sinistrally coiled offspring. What were the genotypes of the original parents?

Textbook Question

A male mouse from a true-breeding strain of hyperactive animals is crossed with a female mouse from a true-breeding strain of lethargic animals. (These are both hypothetical strains.) All the progeny are lethargic. In the F₂ generation, all offspring are lethargic. What is the best genetic explanation for these observations? Propose a cross to test your explanation.

Textbook Question

Consider the case where a mutation occurs that disrupts translation in a single human mitochondrion found in the oocyte participating in fertilization. What is the likely impact of this mutation on the offspring arising from this oocyte?

Textbook Question

What is the endosymbiotic theory, and why is this theory relevant to the study of extranuclear DNA in eukaryotic organelles?

