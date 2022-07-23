Skip to main content
Ch. 9 - Extranuclear Inheritance
Klug - Concepts of Genetics 12th Edition
Chapter 9, Problem 10

A male mouse from a true-breeding strain of hyperactive animals is crossed with a female mouse from a true-breeding strain of lethargic animals. (These are both hypothetical strains.) All the progeny are lethargic. In the F₂ generation, all offspring are lethargic. What is the best genetic explanation for these observations? Propose a cross to test your explanation.

Step 1: Analyze the parental generation (P generation). The male mouse is from a true-breeding hyperactive strain, and the female mouse is from a true-breeding lethargic strain. True-breeding means both parents are homozygous for their respective traits. Assign alleles: let 'H' represent the hyperactive allele and 'h' represent the lethargic allele.
Step 2: Examine the F₁ generation. All progeny are lethargic, which suggests that the lethargic trait is dominant over the hyperactive trait. This means the F₁ generation must have the genotype 'Hh', where 'h' (lethargic) is dominant and 'H' (hyperactive) is recessive.
Step 3: Analyze the F₂ generation. If all offspring in the F₂ generation are lethargic, this suggests that the hyperactive allele ('H') is either lethal in the homozygous state (HH) or that the lethargic allele ('h') is the only functional allele. This would explain why no hyperactive offspring are observed.
Step 4: Propose a genetic explanation. The lethargic allele ('h') is dominant, and the hyperactive allele ('H') is recessive but may also be lethal in the homozygous state (HH). This would result in only lethargic offspring being viable in the F₂ generation.
Step 5: Propose a test cross. To confirm this explanation, cross an F₁ heterozygous mouse (Hh) with another F₁ heterozygous mouse (Hh). If the hyperactive allele is lethal in the homozygous state, the expected offspring ratio would be 2 lethargic (Hh): 1 lethargic (hh), with no viable hyperactive (HH) offspring.

True-breeding Strains

True-breeding strains are genetically uniform populations that consistently produce offspring with the same phenotype when crossed. In this scenario, the hyperactive male and lethargic female represent true-breeding strains, meaning their traits are stable and predictable. This concept is crucial for understanding how traits are inherited and expressed in the progeny.
Dominance and Recessiveness

In genetics, dominance refers to the phenomenon where one allele masks the expression of another allele at the same locus. In this case, the lethargic trait appears to be dominant since all progeny from the cross exhibit lethargy, regardless of the hyperactive male's genotype. Understanding dominance is essential for explaining the observed phenotypes in the offspring.
F₂ Generation and Mendelian Ratios

The F₂ generation refers to the second filial generation, produced by crossing two F₁ individuals. According to Mendelian genetics, the expected phenotypic ratio in a typical monohybrid cross is 3:1 for dominant to recessive traits. However, in this case, the observation that all F₂ offspring are lethargic suggests that the lethargic trait is likely homozygous dominant, indicating a need for further testing to confirm the genetic basis.
Textbook Question

Predict the results of a cross between ascospores from a segregational petite strain and a neutral petite strain. Indicate the phenotype of the zygote and the ascospores it may subsequently produce.

Textbook Question

In a cross of Lymnaea, the snail contributing the eggs was dextral but of unknown genotype. Both the genotype and the phenotype of the other snail are unknown. All F₁ offspring exhibited dextral coiling. Ten of the F₁ snails were allowed to undergo self-fertilization. One-half produced only dextrally coiled offspring, whereas the other half produced only sinistrally coiled offspring. What were the genotypes of the original parents?

Textbook Question

In Drosophila subobscura, the presence of a recessive gene called grandchildless (gs) causes the offspring of homozygous females, but not those of homozygous males, to be sterile. Can you offer an explanation as to why females and not males are affected by the mutant gene?

Textbook Question

Consider the case where a mutation occurs that disrupts translation in a single human mitochondrion found in the oocyte participating in fertilization. What is the likely impact of this mutation on the offspring arising from this oocyte?

Textbook Question

What is the endosymbiotic theory, and why is this theory relevant to the study of extranuclear DNA in eukaryotic organelles?

Textbook Question

Earlier, we described CC, the cat created by nuclear transfer cloning, whereby a diploid nucleus from one cell is injected into an enucleated egg cell to create an embryo. Cattle, sheep, rats, dogs, and several other species have been cloned using nuclei from somatic cells. Embryos and adults produced by this approach often show a number of different mitochondrial defects. Explain possible reasons for the prevalence of mitochondrial defects in embryos created by nuclear transfer cloning.

