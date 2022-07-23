F₂ Generation and Mendelian Ratios

The F₂ generation refers to the second filial generation, produced by crossing two F₁ individuals. According to Mendelian genetics, the expected phenotypic ratio in a typical monohybrid cross is 3:1 for dominant to recessive traits. However, in this case, the observation that all F₂ offspring are lethargic suggests that the lethargic trait is likely homozygous dominant, indicating a need for further testing to confirm the genetic basis.