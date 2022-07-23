Predict the results of a cross between ascospores from a segregational petite strain and a neutral petite strain. Indicate the phenotype of the zygote and the ascospores it may subsequently produce.
A male mouse from a true-breeding strain of hyperactive animals is crossed with a female mouse from a true-breeding strain of lethargic animals. (These are both hypothetical strains.) All the progeny are lethargic. In the F₂ generation, all offspring are lethargic. What is the best genetic explanation for these observations? Propose a cross to test your explanation.
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
Key Concepts
True-breeding Strains
Dominance and Recessiveness
F₂ Generation and Mendelian Ratios
In a cross of Lymnaea, the snail contributing the eggs was dextral but of unknown genotype. Both the genotype and the phenotype of the other snail are unknown. All F₁ offspring exhibited dextral coiling. Ten of the F₁ snails were allowed to undergo self-fertilization. One-half produced only dextrally coiled offspring, whereas the other half produced only sinistrally coiled offspring. What were the genotypes of the original parents?
In Drosophila subobscura, the presence of a recessive gene called grandchildless (gs) causes the offspring of homozygous females, but not those of homozygous males, to be sterile. Can you offer an explanation as to why females and not males are affected by the mutant gene?
Consider the case where a mutation occurs that disrupts translation in a single human mitochondrion found in the oocyte participating in fertilization. What is the likely impact of this mutation on the offspring arising from this oocyte?
What is the endosymbiotic theory, and why is this theory relevant to the study of extranuclear DNA in eukaryotic organelles?
Earlier, we described CC, the cat created by nuclear transfer cloning, whereby a diploid nucleus from one cell is injected into an enucleated egg cell to create an embryo. Cattle, sheep, rats, dogs, and several other species have been cloned using nuclei from somatic cells. Embryos and adults produced by this approach often show a number of different mitochondrial defects. Explain possible reasons for the prevalence of mitochondrial defects in embryos created by nuclear transfer cloning.