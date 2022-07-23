Mitochondrial replacement therapy (MRT) offers a potential solution for women with mtDNA-based diseases to have healthy children. Based on what you know about the importance of nuclear gene products to mitochondrial functions, will MRT ensure that children will not inherit or develop a mtDNA-based diseases?
The maternal-effect mutation bicoid (bcd) is recessive. In the absence of the bicoid protein product, embryogenesis is not completed. Consider a cross between a female heterozygous for the bicoid alleles (bcd⁺/bcd⁻) and a male homozygous for the mutation (bcd⁻/bcd⁻).
How is it possible for a male homozygous for the mutation to exist?
Key Concepts
Maternal Effect Genes
Recessive Alleles
Genetic Crosses and Inheritance Patterns
The specification of the anterior–posterior axis in Drosophila embryos is initially controlled by various gene products that are synthesized and stored in the mature egg following oogenesis. Mutations in these genes result in abnormalities of the axis during embryogenesis. These mutations illustrate maternal effect. How do such mutations vary from those produced by organelle heredity? Devise a set of parallel crosses and expected outcomes involving mutant genes that contrast maternal effect and organelle heredity.
Predict the outcome (normal vs. failed embryogenesis) in the F₁ and F₂ generations of the cross described.
(a) In humans the mitochondrial genome encodes a low number of proteins, rRNAs, and tRNAs but imports approximately 1100 proteins encoded by the nuclear genome. Yet, with such a small proportion from the mitochondrial genome encoding proteins and RNAs, a disproportionately high number of genetic disorders due to mtDNA mutations have been identified [Bigger, B. et al. (1999)]. What inheritance pattern would you expect in a three-generation pedigree in which the grandfather expresses the initial mtDNA defect? What inheritance pattern would you expect in a three-generation pedigree in which the grandmother expresses the initial mtDNA defect?
(b) Considering the description in part (a) above, how would your pedigrees change if you knew that the mutation that caused the mitochondrial defect was recessive and located in the nuclear genome, was successfully transported into mitochondria, and negated a physiologically important mitochondrial function?
Mutations in mitochondrial DNA appear to be responsible for a number of neurological disorders, including myoclonic epilepsy and ragged-red fiber disease, Leber's hereditary optic neuropathy, and Kearns-Sayre syndrome. In each case, the disease phenotype is expressed when the ratio of mutant to wild-type mitochondria exceeds a threshold peculiar to each disease, but usually in the 60 to 95 percent range.
Given that these are debilitating conditions, why has no cure been developed? Can you suggest a general approach that might be used to treat, or perhaps even cure, these disorders?
Compared with the vast number of mitochondria in an embryo, the number of mitochondria in an ovum is relatively small. Might such an ooplasmic mitochondrial bottleneck present an opportunity for therapy or cure? Explain.