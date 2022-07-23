What is the endosymbiotic theory, and why is this theory relevant to the study of extranuclear DNA in eukaryotic organelles?
The specification of the anterior–posterior axis in Drosophila embryos is initially controlled by various gene products that are synthesized and stored in the mature egg following oogenesis. Mutations in these genes result in abnormalities of the axis during embryogenesis. These mutations illustrate maternal effect. How do such mutations vary from those produced by organelle heredity? Devise a set of parallel crosses and expected outcomes involving mutant genes that contrast maternal effect and organelle heredity.
Key Concepts
Maternal Effect Genes
Organelle Heredity
Genetic Crosses
Earlier, we described CC, the cat created by nuclear transfer cloning, whereby a diploid nucleus from one cell is injected into an enucleated egg cell to create an embryo. Cattle, sheep, rats, dogs, and several other species have been cloned using nuclei from somatic cells. Embryos and adults produced by this approach often show a number of different mitochondrial defects. Explain possible reasons for the prevalence of mitochondrial defects in embryos created by nuclear transfer cloning.
Mitochondrial replacement therapy (MRT) offers a potential solution for women with mtDNA-based diseases to have healthy children. Based on what you know about the importance of nuclear gene products to mitochondrial functions, will MRT ensure that children will not inherit or develop a mtDNA-based diseases?
The maternal-effect mutation bicoid (bcd) is recessive. In the absence of the bicoid protein product, embryogenesis is not completed. Consider a cross between a female heterozygous for the bicoid alleles (bcd⁺/bcd⁻) and a male homozygous for the mutation (bcd⁻/bcd⁻).
Predict the outcome (normal vs. failed embryogenesis) in the F₁ and F₂ generations of the cross described.
How is it possible for a male homozygous for the mutation to exist?
(a) In humans the mitochondrial genome encodes a low number of proteins, rRNAs, and tRNAs but imports approximately 1100 proteins encoded by the nuclear genome. Yet, with such a small proportion from the mitochondrial genome encoding proteins and RNAs, a disproportionately high number of genetic disorders due to mtDNA mutations have been identified [Bigger, B. et al. (1999)]. What inheritance pattern would you expect in a three-generation pedigree in which the grandfather expresses the initial mtDNA defect? What inheritance pattern would you expect in a three-generation pedigree in which the grandmother expresses the initial mtDNA defect?
(b) Considering the description in part (a) above, how would your pedigrees change if you knew that the mutation that caused the mitochondrial defect was recessive and located in the nuclear genome, was successfully transported into mitochondria, and negated a physiologically important mitochondrial function?