Problem 26a

In land plants, there is an alternation of generations between a haploid gametophyte generation and a diploid sporophytic generation. Both generations are typically multicellular and may be free-living. The male (pollen) and female (embryo sac) gametophytes are the haploid generation of flowering plants.

How would you conduct a screen to identify genes required for female gametophyte development in Arabidopsis?