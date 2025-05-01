Problem 42a

Put all the candies used in Problems 41 back into a single mound and then divide them into two piles, being sure that the frequencies of each color are the same in each pile. Make a note of the starting frequency of each color. Label one pile 'male' and the other pile 'female.'

Have one person blindly draw one candy from the male pile and one candy from the female pile. Record the colors as though they were genotypes.