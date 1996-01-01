13. Alkenes, Alkynes, and Aromatic Compounds
Hydration Reaction
Problem 11.34a
Draw the structural formula for the product in each of the following reactions:
H⁺
a. CH₃―CH₂―CH₂―CH = CH₂ + H₂O→
