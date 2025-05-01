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- Structural Formula quiz12. Introduction to Organic Chemistry15 Terms
- Condensed Formula definitions12. Introduction to Organic Chemistry13 Terms
- Condensed Formula quiz12. Introduction to Organic Chemistry15 Terms
- Skeletal Formula definitions12. Introduction to Organic Chemistry15 Terms
- Skeletal Formula quiz12. Introduction to Organic Chemistry15 Terms
- Functional Groups in Chemistry definitions12. Introduction to Organic Chemistry17 Terms
- Functional Groups in Chemistry quiz12. Introduction to Organic Chemistry15 Terms
- Naming Alkanes definitions12. Introduction to Organic Chemistry15 Terms
- Naming Alkanes quiz12. Introduction to Organic Chemistry15 Terms