Sometimes, during stress or trauma, a person can start to hyperventilate. Then the person might breathe into a paper bag to avoid fainting.
b. How does breathing into a paper bag help return blood pH to normal?
<IMAGE>
<IMAGE>
Identify each of the following as an acid, base, or salt, and give its name:
e. H2CO3
Solution A has a pH of 4.0, and solution B has a pH of 6.0.
a. Which solution is more acidic?
Solution X has a pH of 9.0, and solution Y has a pH of 7.0.
a. Which solution is more acidic?
A 0.205 M NaOH solution is used to titrate 20.0 mL of a solution of H2SO4. If 45.6 mL of the NaOH solution is required to reach the endpoint, what is the molarity of the H2SO4 solution?
H2SO4(aq) + 2NaOH(aq) → 2H2O(l) + Na2SO4