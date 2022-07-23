Ion Product of Water

The ion product of water (Kw) is the equilibrium constant for the self-ionization of water, defined as Kw = [H₃O⁺][OH⁻] = 1.0 x 10⁻¹⁴ at 25°C. In acidic solutions, as the concentration of H₃O⁺ increases, the concentration of OH⁻ must decrease to maintain this constant. This relationship is fundamental in determining the balance of ions in any aqueous solution.